Top 10 K-dramas Where Female Lead Chases Male Lead
Are you looking for a list of K-dramas where the female lead chases the male lead or does the female lead fall in love with the male lead first?
Image: KBS2
Don't worry we got you, we curated a list of K-dramas for you in the same trope
Image: tvN
Here is the list of the top 7 K-dramas where the female lead chases the male lead
Image: tvN
Gong Soo Gwang is a man who works as a fish seller at a traditional market and does his best to make an honest living. Unfortunately, he has a reputation for being incredibly unlucky, and as a result, people try to avoid him
Image: KBS2
Jinxed at First
It tells the story of Cha Heon, a student at Chun Ji High School who possesses both good looks and intelligence. He appears to be a cold character, but he is actually someone with a warm heart who cannot express himself well
Image: Kakao TV
A Love So Beautiful
The storyline of this tv show follows the story of Oh Yoon Seo, a popular actress who is known for her beautiful looks, but bad acting. Once he was involved in a scandal with the son of a chaebol family and his acting career took a sharp decline
Image: tvN
Touch Your Heart
Moon Gang Tae is a male community health worker at a psychiatric ward who is blessed with everything including a good body, intelligence, and the ability to sympathize with others
Image: tvN
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Eun Dan Oh is a 17-year-old high school student from a wealthy family who has had a lifelong heart disease which means she won’t live past her teens
Image: MBC
Extraordinary You
It tells the story of Jung Saet Byul, a beautiful 22-year-old four-dimensional girl with extraordinary fighting skills, who loves friends, family, and retro fashion
Image: SBS
Backstreet Rookie
The storyline of the series follows Ye Jae Wook, a man who works as a physical therapist and also teaches in the same field. He started working as a team leader in a hospital
Image: tvN
A Poem a Day