Top 10 K-dramas with amazing soundtracks
This fantasy romance drama features a beautiful soundtrack that perfectly matches the mystical and emotional elements of the story. Songs like "Stay With Me" by Chanyeol and Punch became iconic
Image source- tvN
Goblin
Known for its touching romance and intense moments, the drama's soundtrack, including tracks like "Always" by Yoon Mi Rae, emphasizes the emotional highs and lows of the storyline
Image source- KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
This romantic drama set across North and South Korea has a diverse soundtrack that captures the essence of the story, including tracks like "Flower" by Yoon Mi Rae
Image source- tvN
Crash Landing on You
With a mix of haunting and uplifting tracks, the soundtrack complements the series' darker themes, adding depth to the emotional narrative
Image source- tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
The comforting and memorable soundtrack matches the eerie and supernatural atmosphere of the hotel in the series
Image source- tvN
Hotel Del Luna
The drama's soundtrack features emotionally resonant tracks that enhance the romantic and suspenseful moments
Image source- SBS TV
While You Were Sleeping
This action-packed romance drama features an upbeat and thrilling soundtrack that complements the intense scenes and romantic storyline
Image source- KBS2
Healer
Set in the late 1980s, this drama's soundtrack includes nostalgic tracks that evoke a strong sense of nostalgia and longing
Image source- tvN
Reply 1988
The soundtrack, with its mix of playful and romantic tunes, perfectly matches the drama's tone, switching between light-hearted moments and intense scenes
Image source- JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
This drama's soundtrack has soulful and romantic tracks that complement the timeless love story and the emotional journey of the characters
Image source- SBS TV
My Love from the Star