Priyanshi Shah

November 14, 2023

Top 10 K-dramas with amazing soundtracks

This fantasy romance drama features a beautiful soundtrack that perfectly matches the mystical and emotional elements of the story. Songs like "Stay With Me" by Chanyeol and Punch became iconic

Image source- tvN

Goblin 

Known for its touching romance and intense moments, the drama's soundtrack, including tracks like "Always" by Yoon Mi Rae, emphasizes the emotional highs and lows of the storyline

Image source- KBS2

Descendants of the Sun 

This romantic drama set across North and South Korea has a diverse soundtrack that captures the essence of the story, including tracks like "Flower" by Yoon Mi Rae

Image source- tvN

Crash Landing on You 

With a mix of haunting and uplifting tracks, the soundtrack complements the series' darker themes, adding depth to the emotional narrative

Image source- tvN

 It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

The comforting and memorable soundtrack matches the eerie and supernatural atmosphere of the hotel in the series 

Image source- tvN

 Hotel Del Luna 

The drama's soundtrack features emotionally resonant tracks that enhance the romantic and suspenseful moments

Image source- SBS TV

While You Were Sleeping 

This action-packed romance drama features an upbeat and thrilling soundtrack that complements the intense scenes and romantic storyline

Image source- KBS2

Healer 

Set in the late 1980s, this drama's soundtrack includes nostalgic tracks that evoke a strong sense of nostalgia and longing

Image source- tvN

 Reply 1988 

The soundtrack, with its mix of playful and romantic tunes, perfectly matches the drama's tone, switching between light-hearted moments and intense scenes

Image source- JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 

This drama's soundtrack has soulful and romantic tracks that complement the timeless love story and the emotional journey of the characters

Image source- SBS TV

My Love from the Star 

