Heading 3

Top 10 K-Dramas with best plot twists

 Satyaki Mandal

MARCH 29, 2023

Entertainment 

A South Korean heiress ends up in North Korea after an accidental crash-land, only to come across a responsible soldier who she falls in love with

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

Detectives from different eras use a mysterious radio to solve cold cases and change the future

Signal

Image: tvN

A children's book author and a psychiatric ward caregiver face family traumas and mental illness together

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: tvN

Description: A man with a dark past tries to outrun his crimes, while his wife uncovers the shocking truth

Flower of Evil

Image: tvN

A goblin seeks to end his immortal life by finding his human bride. Their love has a curse to break. This captivating supernatural romance is a must-watch for fans of fantasy and romance

Goblin

Image: tvN

A prosecutor and a detective team up to expose corruption in high places

Stranger

Image: tvN

A model student turns to organized crime to make ends meet, with deadly consequences

Extracurricular

Image: Netflix

A seemingly perfect couple's world is shattered when infidelity is uncovered

The World of the Married

Image: JTBC

Trapped in an apartment complex, residents must fight off monstrous beings that turn humans into killers

Sweet Home

Image: Netflix

A stuntman uncovers a conspiracy involving corrupt politicians and fights to expose the truth

Vagabond

Image: SBS

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here