Heading 3

june 15, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas with Intense Plot Twists

Pujya Doss

K-dramas are known for theory unique plot lines and amazing screenwriting 

Image: MBC

Here is the list of the top 8 K-dramas, that captured everyone’s heart with their unique storyline

Image: JTBC

A mysterious woman with a hidden face teams up with a private detective to uncover the truth behind her past. But the deeper they dig, the more dangerous the secrets become

Mask Girl 

Image: Netflix

A ruthless politician's wife and an ambitious young actress join forces to become the most powerful woman in Korea. But their alliance is tested by their own dark desires

Image: Netflix

Queenmaker 

A brilliant divorce attorney finds herself in the middle of a dangerous conspiracy when she takes on the case of a powerful CEO

Divorce Attorney Shin 

Image: JTBC

A woman who can remember her past lives falls in love with a man who is destined to die. But they must find a way to break the cycle of fate in order to be together

See You in My 19th Life 

Image: tvN

A veteran prosecutor and a rookie detective team up to solve a series of gruesome murders. But their investigation leads them to a dark secret that could shake the foundations of the justice system

Bloodhound

Image: Netflix

A female executive at a top advertising agency navigates the cutthroat world of business and love. But when she's accused of a crime she didn't commit, she must fight to clear her name and protect the people she cares about

Agency 

Image: JTBC

The series is about the romance between a woman who is cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses someone, and a man who is the only person who can break the curse 

A Good day to be a dog

Image: MBC

It’s a romance drama starring Rowoon as a lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse, and Jo Bo Ah as a civil servant who holds the key to Jang Shin Yu's freedom in the form of a banned book that was sealed 300 years ago

Destined with You

Image: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here