Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas With Strong Female Leads

Ae-sin, a sharp-tongued Korean noblewoman, runs a bookshop defying societal expectations. When a stoic American officer arrives, their clash of cultures ignites passion amidst historical turmoil

Image: tvN

Mr. Sunshine 

Hong Cha-young, a fiery lawyer fighting for justice, teams up with a ruthless Korean-Italian mafia consigliere to take down corrupt corporations and villains

Image: tvN

Vincenzo 

Hae-young, a cold detective solving cold cases, receives mysterious messages from the past from a dedicated cop, leading them to uncover hidden truths and fight for justice across time

Signal 

Image: tvN

Jang Man-wol, a cynical and beautiful CEO of a mystical hotel for ghosts, is cursed to spend eternity there. A kindhearted hotelier arrives, helping her guests and attempting to break the curse

Hotel Del Luna

Image: tvN

Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress paragliding, accidentally lands in North Korea. Ri Jeong-hyeok, a stoic North Korean officer, hides and protects her, leading to love amidst political tensions

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifting student struggling with self-doubt, finds love and support from a supportive swimmer and overcomes challenges to achieve her dreams

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

Image: MBC

Seo Dal-mi, a determined young woman with big dreams, starts a tech company. Facing competition and self-doubt, she navigates love, friendship, and the ups and downs of the startup world

Start-Up

Image: tvN

Five long-time doctor friends juggle their demanding careers, personal lives, and musical passion, showcasing heartwarming stories of friendship, love, and life in a hospital setting

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN

Choi Ae-ra, an aspiring MMA fighter, and Go Dong-man, a former taekwondo athlete, chase their dreams while facing societal pressures and supporting each other's endeavors

Fight for My Way

Image: KBS2

Wealthy families in affluent neighborhoods pressure their children to succeed, leading to intense competition, dark secrets, and ultimately questioning the true meaning of success and happiness

Sky Castle 

Image: JTBC

