Top 10 K-dramas With Strong Female Leads
Ae-sin, a sharp-tongued Korean noblewoman, runs a bookshop defying societal expectations. When a stoic American officer arrives, their clash of cultures ignites passion amidst historical turmoil
Mr. Sunshine
Hong Cha-young, a fiery lawyer fighting for justice, teams up with a ruthless Korean-Italian mafia consigliere to take down corrupt corporations and villains
Vincenzo
Hae-young, a cold detective solving cold cases, receives mysterious messages from the past from a dedicated cop, leading them to uncover hidden truths and fight for justice across time
Signal
Jang Man-wol, a cynical and beautiful CEO of a mystical hotel for ghosts, is cursed to spend eternity there. A kindhearted hotelier arrives, helping her guests and attempting to break the curse
Hotel Del Luna
Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress paragliding, accidentally lands in North Korea. Ri Jeong-hyeok, a stoic North Korean officer, hides and protects her, leading to love amidst political tensions
Crash Landing on You
Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifting student struggling with self-doubt, finds love and support from a supportive swimmer and overcomes challenges to achieve her dreams
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Seo Dal-mi, a determined young woman with big dreams, starts a tech company. Facing competition and self-doubt, she navigates love, friendship, and the ups and downs of the startup world
Start-Up
Five long-time doctor friends juggle their demanding careers, personal lives, and musical passion, showcasing heartwarming stories of friendship, love, and life in a hospital setting
Hospital Playlist
Choi Ae-ra, an aspiring MMA fighter, and Go Dong-man, a former taekwondo athlete, chase their dreams while facing societal pressures and supporting each other's endeavors
Fight for My Way
Wealthy families in affluent neighborhoods pressure their children to succeed, leading to intense competition, dark secrets, and ultimately questioning the true meaning of success and happiness
Sky Castle
