Top 10 K-dramas with Strong Female Leads you can't miss
Seri, a successful businesswoman, crash-lands in North Korea, where she discovers love in unexpected places
Image: tvN.
Crash Landing on You
Meet Da-mi, a resilient ex-convict turned entrepreneur, as she battles adversity to make her dreams come true
Image: JTBC.
Itaewon Class
Bong-soon, born with superhuman strength, becomes a bodyguard and finds love while embracing her own power
Image: JTBC.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Follow Ri-jin, a psychiatrist, as she helps unravel the mysteries of a man with multiple personalities
Kill Me, Heal Me
Image: MBC.
Join Jang Man-wol, a ghostly hotel CEO, on a supernatural journey of redemption and love
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN.
Witness Mi-rae's transformative journey from insecurities to self-love in a world obsessed with appearances
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC.
Root for Seo Dal-mi, a young entrepreneur, as she navigates the competitive world of startups and love
Start-Up
Image: tvN.
Dive into the corporate world with Bae Ta-mi and her colleagues, challenging stereotypes in the tech industry
Search: WWW
Image: tvN.
Transported to the past, Ha-jin faces love and politics in Goryeo, leaving an indelible mark on history
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS.
Click Here
Follow Deok-sun and her friends through life's joys and sorrows in a heartwarming journey set in 1980s Seoul
Reply 1988
Image: tvN.