Heading 3

may 27, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-Dramas With the Best Friendship Groups

Pujya Doss

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

Embark on a nostalgic journey as five childhood friends navigate life, love, and growing up in their tight-knit neighborhood, sharing laughter, tears, and an unbreakable bond

Witness the heartwarming tale of five doctors who become the closest of friends, supporting each other through professional and personal struggles, offering a listening ear and a helping hand

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

Join four childhood friends chasing dreams and conquering obstacles together, proving that true friendship can withstand any challenge

Image: KBS2

Fight For My Way 

Three friends run a failing guest house, navigating hilarious misadventures and forging an unbreakable bond along the way

Image: tvN

Welcome to Waikiki 

Three women in their late twenties navigate love, life, and careers, providing unwavering support through ups and downs

Image: JTBC

Be Melodramatic 

Explore the challenges and joys of turning 39 with three lifelong friends, reminding us that true friendship transcends age and circumstance

Image: JTBC

Thirty-Nine 

Watch as two childhood friends become roommates, leading to unexpected feelings and hilarious situations, proving love and friendship can blossom unexpectedly

My First First Love 

Image: Netflix

Witness the heartwarming friendship between a weightlifter and a swimmer that evolves into something beautiful, showcasing the coexistence of love and friendship

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Reconnect with a former copywriter and a successful author as they rekindle childhood friendship, finding solace and support in each other

Romance is a Bonus Book 

Image: tvN

Rediscover the heartwarming journey of a woman and her childhood friend reconnecting after years apart, navigating love and self-discovery

Something in the Rain 

Image: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here