Top 10 K-Dramas With the Best Friendship Groups
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Embark on a nostalgic journey as five childhood friends navigate life, love, and growing up in their tight-knit neighborhood, sharing laughter, tears, and an unbreakable bond
Witness the heartwarming tale of five doctors who become the closest of friends, supporting each other through professional and personal struggles, offering a listening ear and a helping hand
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
Join four childhood friends chasing dreams and conquering obstacles together, proving that true friendship can withstand any challenge
Image: KBS2
Fight For My Way
Three friends run a failing guest house, navigating hilarious misadventures and forging an unbreakable bond along the way
Image: tvN
Welcome to Waikiki
Three women in their late twenties navigate love, life, and careers, providing unwavering support through ups and downs
Image: JTBC
Be Melodramatic
Explore the challenges and joys of turning 39 with three lifelong friends, reminding us that true friendship transcends age and circumstance
Image: JTBC
Thirty-Nine
Watch as two childhood friends become roommates, leading to unexpected feelings and hilarious situations, proving love and friendship can blossom unexpectedly
My First First Love
Image: Netflix
Witness the heartwarming friendship between a weightlifter and a swimmer that evolves into something beautiful, showcasing the coexistence of love and friendship
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Reconnect with a former copywriter and a successful author as they rekindle childhood friendship, finding solace and support in each other
Romance is a Bonus Book
Image: tvN
Rediscover the heartwarming journey of a woman and her childhood friend reconnecting after years apart, navigating love and self-discovery
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC