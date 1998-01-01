Top 10 K-dramas You Need on Your Watchlist
Brilliant lawyer Woo Young-woo tackles complex cases in the courtroom while navigating the world as a young woman with autism spectrum disorder
Image: ENA
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Three impoverished sisters fight for justice and survival against a powerful and wealthy family in this gripping tale of family, ambition, and resilience
Image: tvN
Little Women
Set in a fantasy world where powerful mages control souls, a young woman with a mysterious past discovers her true identity and abilities
Image: tvN
Alchemy of Souls
Slice-of-life drama following individuals on Jeju Island as they navigate life's joys, sorrows, and complexities, exploring themes of love, loss, and finding hope
Our Blues
Image: tvN
During the economic crisis of 1998, two young people find friendship and support in each other amidst the challenges of their time, eventually blossoming into love
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
Inspired by a true story, this crime drama follows a team of criminal profilers in the 1990s as they use groundbreaking methods to solve serial murders
The Darkness
Image: SBS
Reborn Rich
Image: JTBC
A man betrayed and murdered by his own family is reborn as the youngest son of their enemies, vowing to use his new life to seek revenge and uncover the truth
A talented lawyer charges only a dollar for his services, fighting for the rights of the underprivileged and challenging powerful corporations in a corrupt legal system
One Dollar Lawyer
Image: SBS
A woman who survived brutal school bullying seeks revenge on her tormentors and their children years later, leading to a web of dark secrets and consequences
The Glory
Image: Netflix
A competitive private math tutor and a passionate national side dish store owner find themselves entangled in a hilarious and heartwarming romance
Crash Course in Romance
Image: tvN