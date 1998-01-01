Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 01, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas You Need on Your Watchlist

Brilliant lawyer Woo Young-woo tackles complex cases in the courtroom while navigating the world as a young woman with autism spectrum disorder

Image: ENA

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Three impoverished sisters fight for justice and survival against a powerful and wealthy family in this gripping tale of family, ambition, and resilience

Image: tvN

Little Women

Set in a fantasy world where powerful mages control souls, a young woman with a mysterious past discovers her true identity and abilities

Image: tvN

Alchemy of Souls

Slice-of-life drama following individuals on Jeju Island as they navigate life's joys, sorrows, and complexities, exploring themes of love, loss, and finding hope

Our Blues

Image: tvN

During the economic crisis of 1998, two young people find friendship and support in each other amidst the challenges of their time, eventually blossoming into love

Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

Image: tvN

Inspired by a true story, this crime drama follows a team of criminal profilers in the 1990s as they use groundbreaking methods to solve serial murders

The Darkness 

Image: SBS

Reborn Rich

Image: JTBC

A man betrayed and murdered by his own family is reborn as the youngest son of their enemies, vowing to use his new life to seek revenge and uncover the truth

A talented lawyer charges only a dollar for his services, fighting for the rights of the underprivileged and challenging powerful corporations in a corrupt legal system

One Dollar Lawyer

Image: SBS

A woman who survived brutal school bullying seeks revenge on her tormentors and their children years later, leading to a web of dark secrets and consequences

The Glory 

Image: Netflix

A competitive private math tutor and a passionate national side dish store owner find themselves entangled in a hilarious and heartwarming romance

Crash Course in Romance 

Image: tvN

