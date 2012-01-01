Top 10 K-drams like SKY Castle
Elite families navigate high-stakes education. Twists and revelations expose the dark side of success. A gripping social commentary
Image: JTBC.
SKY Castle (2018-2019)
Intense rivalry among wealthy families in a luxury skyscraper, revealing scandals and revenge plots
Image: SBS.
Penthouse: War in Life (2020-2021)
A betrayed doctor seeks revenge after discovering her husband's affair. Gripping and emotionally charged
Image: JTBC.
The World of the Married (2020)
Heiress seeks justice for her mother's mysterious death, unveiling family secrets and corporate power struggles
Graceful Family (2019)
Image: JTBC.
A lawyer goes undercover as a high school teacher to solve a student's murder, exposing corruption and privilege
Class of Lies (2019)
Image: OCN.
Heirs (2013)
Image: SBS.
High school romance among the wealthy, exploring love, rivalry, and family expectations. Stars Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye
Return (2018)
Image: SBS.
Lawyers and police investigate a murder case involving privileged individuals, revealing dark truths and hidden connections
A man seeks revenge against a chaebol family that ruined his life. A tale of betrayal, power, and complex relationships
Money Flower (2017-2018)
Image: MBC.
Medical drama focusing on the intense competition and challenges faced by emergency room doctors
Golden Time (2012)
Image: MBC.
A mysterious woman becomes a live-in tutor in an affluent family, unveiling secrets and psychological drama
Secret Mother (2018)
Image: SBS.