Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 01, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-drams like SKY Castle 

Elite families navigate high-stakes education. Twists and revelations expose the dark side of success. A gripping social commentary

Image:  JTBC.

SKY Castle (2018-2019)

Intense rivalry among wealthy families in a luxury skyscraper, revealing scandals and revenge plots

Image:  SBS.

Penthouse: War in Life (2020-2021)

A betrayed doctor seeks revenge after discovering her husband's affair. Gripping and emotionally charged

Image:  JTBC.

The World of the Married (2020)

Heiress seeks justice for her mother's mysterious death, unveiling family secrets and corporate power struggles

Graceful Family (2019)

Image:  JTBC.

A lawyer goes undercover as a high school teacher to solve a student's murder, exposing corruption and privilege

Class of Lies (2019)

Image:  OCN.

Heirs (2013)

Image:  SBS.

High school romance among the wealthy, exploring love, rivalry, and family expectations. Stars Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye

Return (2018)

Image:  SBS.

Lawyers and police investigate a murder case involving privileged individuals, revealing dark truths and hidden connections

A man seeks revenge against a chaebol family that ruined his life. A tale of betrayal, power, and complex relationships

Money Flower (2017-2018)

Image:  MBC.

Medical drama focusing on the intense competition and challenges faced by emergency room doctors

Golden Time (2012)

Image:  MBC.

A mysterious woman becomes a live-in tutor in an affluent family, unveiling secrets and psychological drama

Secret Mother (2018)

Image:  SBS.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here