may 06, 2024

Top 10 K-Idols with Unique Fashion Sense

Pujya Doss

Image: J-Hope‘s official Instagram 

J-Hope of BTS

J-Hope from BTS is one of the many K-pop idols known for his dynamic personal style. The star was also named Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador this year

ASTRO member Rocky’s personal style seamlessly shifts between urban cool and refined elegance. Like J-Hope and Taeyong, his style is a combination of streetwear and tailored pieces

Image: Rocky‘s official Instagram

Rocky of ASTRO

Hyunjin from Stray Kids was announced as Versace’s most recent global brand ambassador and is set to star in his first campaign for the Italian fashion house’s Holiday 2023 collection

Image: Hyunjin‘s official Instagram

Hyunjin of Stray Kids

A style chameleon, Jennie masters high fashion and streetwear effortlessly, setting trends wherever she goes

Image: Jennie’s official Instagram

Jennie Kim

Confident and sexy, Hyuna embraces diverse fashion trends, from flirty to edgy.

Image: Hyuna’s official Instagram

Hyuna 

A timeless fashionista, IU blends classic elegance with a modern twist.

Image: IU’s official Instagram

IU

Timelessly elegant, Jessica combines sophistication with a hint of edginess.

Jessica Jung

Image: Jessica Jung’s official Instagram

Jackson Wang is a familiar face in fashion and one of the global brand ambassadors of Louis Vuitton. Unsurprisingly, his Instagram account is the epitome of contemporary cool

Image: Jackson Wang‘s official Instagram 

Jackson Wang

Jimin of BTS is the latest face of Tiffany & Co. and his campaign for the iconic jewelry brand is set to premiere later this year.

Jimin of BTS

Image: Jimin‘s official Instagram

Suga’s style speaks to his love for streetwear and minimalism. His love for monochrome is portrayed through well-fitted basics, clean lines and subtle details

Suga of BTS

Image: Suga‘s official Instagram

