Top 10 K-Idols with Unique Fashion Sense
Image: J-Hope‘s official Instagram
J-Hope of BTS
J-Hope from BTS is one of the many K-pop idols known for his dynamic personal style. The star was also named Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador this year
ASTRO member Rocky’s personal style seamlessly shifts between urban cool and refined elegance. Like J-Hope and Taeyong, his style is a combination of streetwear and tailored pieces
Image: Rocky‘s official Instagram
Rocky of ASTRO
Hyunjin from Stray Kids was announced as Versace’s most recent global brand ambassador and is set to star in his first campaign for the Italian fashion house’s Holiday 2023 collection
Image: Hyunjin‘s official Instagram
Hyunjin of Stray Kids
A style chameleon, Jennie masters high fashion and streetwear effortlessly, setting trends wherever she goes
Image: Jennie’s official Instagram
Jennie Kim
Confident and sexy, Hyuna embraces diverse fashion trends, from flirty to edgy.
Image: Hyuna’s official Instagram
Hyuna
A timeless fashionista, IU blends classic elegance with a modern twist.
Image: IU’s official Instagram
IU
Timelessly elegant, Jessica combines sophistication with a hint of edginess.
Jessica Jung
Image: Jessica Jung’s official Instagram
Jackson Wang is a familiar face in fashion and one of the global brand ambassadors of Louis Vuitton. Unsurprisingly, his Instagram account is the epitome of contemporary cool
Image: Jackson Wang‘s official Instagram
Jackson Wang
Jimin of BTS is the latest face of Tiffany & Co. and his campaign for the iconic jewelry brand is set to premiere later this year.
Jimin of BTS
Image: Jimin‘s official Instagram
Suga’s style speaks to his love for streetwear and minimalism. His love for monochrome is portrayed through well-fitted basics, clean lines and subtle details
Suga of BTS
Image: Suga‘s official Instagram