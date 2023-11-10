Heading 3

DECEMBER 3, 2023

Top 10 K-pop albums of 2023

Stray Kids' third Korean-studio album, 5-STAR dropped on June 2, and has clinched the 82nd position on the Billboard Year-End 200 Albums Chart

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 5th Korean-EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, debuted on January 27, and holds the 122nd spot on the Billboard Year-End 200 Albums Chart

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Get Up marks the second EP by NewJeans, dropped on July 21. It has claimed the 134th spot on the Billboard Year-End 200 Albums Chart

SOURCE: ADOR

Ready to Be stands as the twelfth extended play by TWICE, unveiled on March 10, stands at the 178th position on the Billboard Year-End 200 Albums Chart

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

BTS' Jimin's debut studio album, FACE is primarily a pop, hip hop, and R&B record released on March 24. It has clinched the 193 spot on the Billboard Year-End 200 Albums Chart

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

SEVENTEEN's tenth EP, FML, dropped on April 24, featuring F*ck My Life and Super as its dual lead singles. The album secured the 195th position on Billboard's Year-End 200 Albums Chart

SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment

Stray Kids' eighth Korean EP (thirteenth overall), Rock-Star , dropped on November 10. It maintains a place within Billboard 200's Top 10 albums

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut album GOLDEN dropped on November 3. The critically acclaimed pop album marks the highest-charting album by a K-pop artist on Billboard

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

aespa's fourth EP, Drama, dropped on November 10, 2023. The self-titled track from the album secured aespa their highest positions yet on both the Global 200 charts

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, their eleventh EP, was released on October 23. Debuting at No. 2, the album secured a spot on the Billboard 200 chart

SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment

