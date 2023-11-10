Top 10 K-pop albums of 2023
Stray Kids' third Korean-studio album, 5-STAR dropped on June 2, and has clinched the 82nd position on the Billboard Year-End 200 Albums Chart
TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 5th Korean-EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, debuted on January 27, and holds the 122nd spot on the Billboard Year-End 200 Albums Chart
Get Up marks the second EP by NewJeans, dropped on July 21. It has claimed the 134th spot on the Billboard Year-End 200 Albums Chart
Ready to Be stands as the twelfth extended play by TWICE, unveiled on March 10, stands at the 178th position on the Billboard Year-End 200 Albums Chart
BTS' Jimin's debut studio album, FACE is primarily a pop, hip hop, and R&B record released on March 24. It has clinched the 193 spot on the Billboard Year-End 200 Albums Chart
SEVENTEEN's tenth EP, FML, dropped on April 24, featuring F*ck My Life and Super as its dual lead singles. The album secured the 195th position on Billboard's Year-End 200 Albums Chart
Stray Kids' eighth Korean EP (thirteenth overall), Rock-Star , dropped on November 10. It maintains a place within Billboard 200's Top 10 albums
BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut album GOLDEN dropped on November 3. The critically acclaimed pop album marks the highest-charting album by a K-pop artist on Billboard
aespa's fourth EP, Drama, dropped on November 10, 2023. The self-titled track from the album secured aespa their highest positions yet on both the Global 200 charts
SEVENTEEN's SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, their eleventh EP, was released on October 23. Debuting at No. 2, the album secured a spot on the Billboard 200 chart
