Top 10 K-pop Ballads for a Relaxing Evening
Pujya Doss
LOONA's Sonatine is a dreamy ballad that weaves ethereal vocals with a melodic arrangement. The haunting beauty of the song captures a sense of longing and introspection
Image: Blockberry Creative
LOONA - Sonatine:
IOI's farewell ballad, Downpour, encapsulates the bittersweet emotions of a goodbye. The heartfelt lyrics and tender vocals create an emotional resonance, leaving a lasting impact
Image: CJ ENM
IOI - Downpour:
Red Velvet's emotive ballad, One of These Nights, conveys heartache and nostalgia. The harmonious vocals and atmospheric production evoke a sense of melancholic beauty
Red Velvet - One of These Nights:
Image: SM Entertainment
Take It Slow by Red Velvet is a soothing ballad that oozes warmth and comfort. The gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics create a serene and emotional atmosphere
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Take It Slow:
Ladies Code's Chaconne is a poignant ballad that pays tribute to their late members. The emotional vocals and orchestral arrangement convey a heartfelt message of remembrance
Ladies Code - Chaconne:
Image: Polaris Entertainment
Mamamoo's Morning is a soul-stirring ballad with powerful vocals. The emotional depth and sincerity in the lyrics create a captivating journey through love and heartbreak
Mamamoo - Morning:
Image: RBW
Lee Hi's Breathe is a touching ballad offering solace amid loss. The soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics provide a comforting embrace, resonating with emotional depth
Lee Hi - Breathe:
Image: AOMG
NCT U's Timeless is a hauntingly beautiful ballad showcasing emotional vocals. The atmospheric arrangement and poignant lyrics create a sense of eternal longing and introspection
NCT U - Timeless:
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Lights Out and Miracles in December are emotional ballads with heart-wrenching vocals. The melancholic melodies and poignant lyrics convey a deep sense of love and loss
EXO - Lights Out, Miracles in December:
Image: SM Entertainment
SHINee's Sleepless Night is an emotional ballad that reflects on the pain of separation. The soulful vocals and expressive lyrics create an atmospheric and moving experience
SHINee - Sleepless Night:
Image: SM Entertainment