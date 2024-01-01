Top 10 K-pop bands in India 2024
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS:
With their global appeal and chart-topping hits, BTS continues to reign supreme in India, captivating fans with their electrifying performances and meaningful lyrics
BLACKPINK's fierce charisma and infectious beats have captured the hearts of Indian fans, establishing them as one of the most beloved K-pop bands in the country
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK:
TWICE's catchy tunes and vibrant personalities resonate with Indian audiences, making them a favorite among K-pop enthusiasts for their catchy hooks and captivating choreography
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE:
EXO's powerful vocals and mesmerizing performances have garnered a dedicated fanbase in India, with their dynamic music and sleek visuals leaving a lasting impression
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO:
NCT's diverse sub-units and experimental sound have piqued the interest of Indian listeners, with their genre-bending tracks and energetic performances gaining popularity
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT:
SEVENTEEN's synchronized choreography and heartfelt lyrics resonate with Indian fans, solidifying their position as one of the top K-pop bands admired for their versatility
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN:
TXT's youthful energy and relatable lyrics have struck a chord with Indian youth, establishing them as rising stars in the K-pop scene
TXT (Tomorrow X Together):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ATEEZ's dynamic performances and powerful music have garnered a dedicated following in India, with their charismatic stage presence and innovative concepts captivating audiences
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ:
Stray Kids' raw talent and unique sound have earned them a dedicated fanbase in India, with their empowering anthems and captivating performances resonating deeply
Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7's infectious energy and diverse discography have made them a household name in India, with their catchy tunes and dynamic stage presence winning over fans
GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment