Heading 3

may 11, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop bands in India 2024

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS: 

With their global appeal and chart-topping hits, BTS continues to reign supreme in India, captivating fans with their electrifying performances and meaningful lyrics

BLACKPINK's fierce charisma and infectious beats have captured the hearts of Indian fans, establishing them as one of the most beloved K-pop bands in the country

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK: 

TWICE's catchy tunes and vibrant personalities resonate with Indian audiences, making them a favorite among K-pop enthusiasts for their catchy hooks and captivating choreography

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE: 

EXO's powerful vocals and mesmerizing performances have garnered a dedicated fanbase in India, with their dynamic music and sleek visuals leaving a lasting impression

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO: 

NCT's diverse sub-units and experimental sound have piqued the interest of Indian listeners, with their genre-bending tracks and energetic performances gaining popularity

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT: 

SEVENTEEN's synchronized choreography and heartfelt lyrics resonate with Indian fans, solidifying their position as one of the top K-pop bands admired for their versatility

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN: 

TXT's youthful energy and relatable lyrics have struck a chord with Indian youth, establishing them as rising stars in the K-pop scene

TXT (Tomorrow X Together): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

ATEEZ's dynamic performances and powerful music have garnered a dedicated following in India, with their charismatic stage presence and innovative concepts captivating audiences

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ: 

Stray Kids' raw talent and unique sound have earned them a dedicated fanbase in India, with their empowering anthems and captivating performances resonating deeply

Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7's infectious energy and diverse discography have made them a household name in India, with their catchy tunes and dynamic stage presence winning over fans

GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

