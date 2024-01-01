Heading 3

MARCH 12, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Bands In The World 2024

A global phenomenon, BTS combines powerful performances, socially relevant lyrics, and diverse musical styles. They've set records worldwide and are influential cultural icons

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

BTS

Blackpink, known for their fierce stage presence and stylish visuals, dominates with catchy pop and hip-hop tunes. They've achieved international acclaim for their energetic performances

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

Twice, with their vibrant and catchy music, is renowned for infectious melodies and impressive choreography. They're a top girl group known for their cheerful and relatable concept

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE

Stray Kids, recognized for their powerful rap lines and versatile sound, tackles themes of youth and empowerment. They are praised for their self-produced music and dynamic performances

Stray Kids

Image:  JYP Entertainment

NCT, a concept-based group, boasts a diverse lineup and unit system. Their experimental sound and futuristic aesthetics contribute to their global popularity

NCT

Image:  SM Entertainment

Itzy, JYP Entertainment's vibrant girl group, embraces confidence and empowerment. Their music is characterized by energetic beats and bold messages, making them stand out in the industry

ITZY

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Red Velvet

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet, known for their versatility, effortlessly transitions between various concepts and musical genres. They are celebrated for their rich discography and captivating performances

EXO, with their powerful vocals and dynamic performances, has been a force in K-pop. Their harmonious blend of genres and impactful stage presence has garnered global recognition

EXO

Image:  SM Entertainment

Ateez, recognized for their powerful performances and unique concepts, has rapidly gained global popularity. Their dynamic music and storytelling set them apart in the K-pop scene

ATEEZ

Image:  KQ Entertainment

TXT, BIGHIT MUSIC's boy group, combines youthful energy with introspective themes. They're known for their storytelling in music and dynamic performances

TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

