april 02, 2024

Top 10 K-pop bands ruling Indian Hearts

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

With their captivating performances and meaningful lyrics, BTS has captured the hearts of Indian fans, spreading messages of love, unity, and resilience

BLACKPINK's powerful performances and catchy tunes resonate deeply with Indian audiences, making them one of the most beloved K-pop groups in the country

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

EXO's dynamic music and charismatic members have garnered a dedicated fanbase in India, drawing listeners in with their impressive vocals and electrifying choreography

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO

TWICE's infectious energy and relatable songs have won over Indian fans, offering uplifting melodies and vibrant performances that brighten any day

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE

GOT7's versatile music style and heartfelt lyrics strike a chord with Indian listeners, earning them a special place in the hearts of fans across the country

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7

SEVENTEEN's distinctive sound and exceptional talent have made them a favorite among Indian K-pop enthusiasts, admired for their creativity and genuine interactions with fans

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's unique blend of genres and captivating visuals captivate Indian audiences, providing a delightful escape through their music and captivating performances

Red Velvet

TXT's youthful energy and relatable lyrics resonate with Indian fans, offering a refreshing mix of catchy melodies and heartfelt messages that leave a lasting impression

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT

NCT's diverse subunits and innovative music style appeal to Indian audiences, showcasing their versatility and creativity through captivating performances and memorable tracks

NCT

Image: SM Entertainment

ATEEZ's powerful performances and charismatic presence have garnered a devoted following in India, drawing fans in with their dynamic music and captivating stage presence

ATEEZ

Image: KQ Entertainment

