Top 10 K-pop bands ruling Indian Hearts
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
With their captivating performances and meaningful lyrics, BTS has captured the hearts of Indian fans, spreading messages of love, unity, and resilience
BLACKPINK's powerful performances and catchy tunes resonate deeply with Indian audiences, making them one of the most beloved K-pop groups in the country
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
EXO's dynamic music and charismatic members have garnered a dedicated fanbase in India, drawing listeners in with their impressive vocals and electrifying choreography
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO
TWICE's infectious energy and relatable songs have won over Indian fans, offering uplifting melodies and vibrant performances that brighten any day
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
GOT7's versatile music style and heartfelt lyrics strike a chord with Indian listeners, earning them a special place in the hearts of fans across the country
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7
SEVENTEEN's distinctive sound and exceptional talent have made them a favorite among Indian K-pop enthusiasts, admired for their creativity and genuine interactions with fans
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's unique blend of genres and captivating visuals captivate Indian audiences, providing a delightful escape through their music and captivating performances
Red Velvet
TXT's youthful energy and relatable lyrics resonate with Indian fans, offering a refreshing mix of catchy melodies and heartfelt messages that leave a lasting impression
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT
NCT's diverse subunits and innovative music style appeal to Indian audiences, showcasing their versatility and creativity through captivating performances and memorable tracks
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
ATEEZ's powerful performances and charismatic presence have garnered a devoted following in India, drawing fans in with their dynamic music and captivating stage presence
ATEEZ
Image: KQ Entertainment