Top 10 K-pop Bands with the Most Savage Maknae
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Jungkook:
The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook's talent and charisma shine both on stage and off, earning him the title of the nation's baby boy
EXO's maknae Sehun exudes confidence and swag, effortlessly stealing hearts with his killer dance moves and charming smile
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Sehun:
TWICE's maknae Tzuyu captivates with her elegant beauty and graceful demeanor, proving that she's the ultimate visual maknae of K-pop
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Tzuyu:
BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa dazzles with her fierce rap skills and captivating dance moves, solidifying her status as the dancing machine of the group
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - Lisa:
Red Velvet's maknae Yeri charms with her playful personality and infectious energy, proving that she's the life of the party both on and off stage
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Yeri:
GOT7's maknae Yugyeom impresses with his versatile talents, from his powerful dance performances to his soulful vocals, earning him the title of dance king
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - Yugyeom:
NCT's maknae Jisung showcases his incredible dance skills and adorable charm, proving that he's the youngest but certainly not the least talented in the group
NCT - Jisung:
Image: SM Entertainment
ITZY's maknae Yuna wows with her stunning visuals and powerful stage presence, proving that she's a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY - Yuna:
ATEEZ's maknae Jongho stuns with his powerhouse vocals and remarkable stage presence, proving that he's the secret weapon of the group
ATEEZ - Jongho:
Image: KQ Entertainment
Stray Kids' maknae I.N shines with his angelic vocals and endearing personality, proving that he's the beloved youngest member of the group
Stray Kids - I.N:
Image: JYP Entertainment