april 10, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Bands with the Most Savage Maknae

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Jungkook: 

The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook's talent and charisma shine both on stage and off, earning him the title of the nation's baby boy

EXO's maknae Sehun exudes confidence and swag, effortlessly stealing hearts with his killer dance moves and charming smile

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO - Sehun: 

TWICE's maknae Tzuyu captivates with her elegant beauty and graceful demeanor, proving that she's the ultimate visual maknae of K-pop

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Tzuyu: 

BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa dazzles with her fierce rap skills and captivating dance moves, solidifying her status as the dancing machine of the group

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - Lisa: 

Red Velvet's maknae Yeri charms with her playful personality and infectious energy, proving that she's the life of the party both on and off stage

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Yeri: 

GOT7's maknae Yugyeom impresses with his versatile talents, from his powerful dance performances to his soulful vocals, earning him the title of dance king

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7 - Yugyeom: 

NCT's maknae Jisung showcases his incredible dance skills and adorable charm, proving that he's the youngest but certainly not the least talented in the group

NCT - Jisung: 

Image: SM Entertainment

ITZY's maknae Yuna wows with her stunning visuals and powerful stage presence, proving that she's a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY - Yuna: 

ATEEZ's maknae Jongho stuns with his powerhouse vocals and remarkable stage presence, proving that he's the secret weapon of the group

ATEEZ - Jongho: 

Image: KQ Entertainment

Stray Kids' maknae I.N shines with his angelic vocals and endearing personality, proving that he's the beloved youngest member of the group

Stray Kids - I.N: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

