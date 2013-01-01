Top 10 K-pop Boy Band Albums
This album was released in 2013 and has sold over 494,000 copies. It features the debut title songs No More Dream and We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2.
2 COOL 4 SKOOL by BTS
Image: BIGHT MUSIC
This album was released in 2014 and has sold over 450,000 copies. It features the debut title song, Mama.
MAMA by EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
This album was released in 2021 and has sold over 427,000 copies. It features the debut title song, Boy.
The First Step: Treasure EP.1 by TREASURE
Image: YG Entertainment
This album was released in 2017 and has sold over 402,000 copies. It features the debut title song Energetic.
WANNA ONE 1X1=1 (To Be One) by Wanna One
Image: YMC Entertainment
This album was released in 2020 and has sold over 389,000 copies. It features the debut title song Given-Taken.
Border: Day One by ENHYPEN
Image: BELIFT LAB
This album was released in 2020 and has sold over 380,000 copies. It features the debut title song Make A Wish (Birthday Song).
RESONANCE Pt. 1 by NCT U
Image: SM Entertainment
This album was released in 2019 and has sold over 365,000 copies. It features the debut title song Run Away.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The Dream Chapter: Magic by TXT
This album was released in 2021 and has sold over 359,000 copies. It features the debut title song Hot Sauce.
Image: SM Entertainment
Hot Sauce by NCT 127
This album was released in 2020 and has sold over 347,000 copies. It features the debut title song Adore U.
The First Step: Chapter One by TREASURE
Image: YG Entertainment
This album was released in 2017 and has sold over 333,000 copies. It features the debut title song Where You At.
W, HERE by NU'EST W
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment