Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 09, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Boy Band Albums

This album was released in 2013 and has sold over 494,000 copies. It features the debut title songs No More Dream and We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2.

2 COOL 4 SKOOL by BTS

Image: BIGHT MUSIC

This album was released in 2014 and has sold over 450,000 copies. It features the debut title song, Mama.

MAMA by EXO 

Image: SM Entertainment 

This album was released in 2021 and has sold over 427,000 copies. It features the debut title song, Boy.

The First Step: Treasure EP.1 by TREASURE

Image: YG Entertainment

This album was released in 2017 and has sold over 402,000 copies. It features the debut title song Energetic.

WANNA ONE 1X1=1 (To Be One) by Wanna One 

Image: YMC Entertainment

This album was released in 2020 and has sold over 389,000 copies. It features the debut title song Given-Taken.

Border: Day One by ENHYPEN 

Image: BELIFT LAB

This album was released in 2020 and has sold over 380,000 copies. It features the debut title song Make A Wish (Birthday Song).

RESONANCE Pt. 1 by NCT U

Image: SM Entertainment

This album was released in 2019 and has sold over 365,000 copies. It features the debut title song Run Away.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The Dream Chapter: Magic by TXT 

This album was released in 2021 and has sold over 359,000 copies. It features the debut title song Hot Sauce.

Image: SM Entertainment

Hot Sauce by NCT 127 

This album was released in 2020 and has sold over 347,000 copies. It features the debut title song Adore U.

The First Step: Chapter One by TREASURE

Image: YG Entertainment

This album was released in 2017 and has sold over 333,000 copies. It features the debut title song Where You At.

W, HERE by NU'EST W

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here