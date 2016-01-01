Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 01, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop boy bands to watch in 2024

The most popular K-pop group worldwide, BTS has been on a temporary hiatus since 2023 as members fulfill their mandatory South Korean military service

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

Stray Kids: A South Korean boy band formed in 2017, Stray Kids is known for their unique sound and energetic performances

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids

A five-member boy band that debuted in 2019, TXT is known for their catchy tunes and impressive choreography 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT

A six-member boy band that debuted in 2016, Astro is known for their upbeat music and synchronized dance routines

ASTRO

Image:  Fantagio Music.

ENHYPEN

Image:  Belift Lab.

A seven-member boy band that debuted in 2020, ENHYPEN is known for their powerful vocals and dynamic performances

A 13-member boy band that debuted in 2015, Seventeen is known for their self-produced music and impressive choreography

SEVENTEEN

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

A 23-member boy band that debuted in 2016, NCT is known for their experimental sound and boundary-pushing music videos

NCT

Image:  SM Entertainment

A five-member boy band that debuted in 2022, RIIZE is known for their soulful ballads and emotional performances

RIiZE

Image:  YG Entertainment.

A four-member boy band that debuted in 2021, ZEROBASEONE is known for their futuristic sound and captivating visuals

ZEROBASEONE

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

A six-member boy band that debuted in 2017, ONF is known for their intricate choreography and genre-bending music

ONF

Image:  WM Entertainment.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here