Top 10 K-pop boy bands to watch in 2024
The most popular K-pop group worldwide, BTS has been on a temporary hiatus since 2023 as members fulfill their mandatory South Korean military service
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Stray Kids: A South Korean boy band formed in 2017, Stray Kids is known for their unique sound and energetic performances
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Stray Kids
A five-member boy band that debuted in 2019, TXT is known for their catchy tunes and impressive choreography
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT
A six-member boy band that debuted in 2016, Astro is known for their upbeat music and synchronized dance routines
ASTRO
Image: Fantagio Music.
ENHYPEN
Image: Belift Lab.
A seven-member boy band that debuted in 2020, ENHYPEN is known for their powerful vocals and dynamic performances
A 13-member boy band that debuted in 2015, Seventeen is known for their self-produced music and impressive choreography
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
A 23-member boy band that debuted in 2016, NCT is known for their experimental sound and boundary-pushing music videos
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
A five-member boy band that debuted in 2022, RIIZE is known for their soulful ballads and emotional performances
RIiZE
Image: YG Entertainment.
A four-member boy band that debuted in 2021, ZEROBASEONE is known for their futuristic sound and captivating visuals
ZEROBASEONE
Image: JYP Entertainment.
A six-member boy band that debuted in 2017, ONF is known for their intricate choreography and genre-bending music
ONF
Image: WM Entertainment.