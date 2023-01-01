Heading 3

Top 10 K-pop boy groups of 2023

The biggest K-pop boy band in the world, known for their catchy melodies, powerful performances, and uplifting messages

BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Known for their synchronized dancing, vocal skills, and self-producing abilities

SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Known for their experimental sound, diverse lineup, and large number of members

NCT

Image: SM Entertainment.

Known for their innovative and creative concepts, and their ability to connect with fans

Image: YG Entertainment

TXT 

Known for their youthful energy, catchy songs, and ability to perform live

ENHYPEN

Image: BELIFT LAB

Known for their edgy and experimental music, and their ability to write and produce their own songs

Stray Kids 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Known for their powerful performances, hip-hop influences, and eye-catching stage presence

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ

Known for their synchronized dancing, bright personalities, and ability to perform live

Image: Cre.Ker Entertainment

THE BOYZ

iKon

Image: 143 Entertainment

Known for their vocal skills, emotional ballads, and ability to connect with fans

BTOB

Image:  Cube Entertainment

