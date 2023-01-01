Top 10 K-pop boy groups of 2023
The biggest K-pop boy band in the world, known for their catchy melodies, powerful performances, and uplifting messages
BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Known for their synchronized dancing, vocal skills, and self-producing abilities
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Known for their experimental sound, diverse lineup, and large number of members
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment.
Known for their innovative and creative concepts, and their ability to connect with fans
Image: YG Entertainment
TXT
Known for their youthful energy, catchy songs, and ability to perform live
ENHYPEN
Image: BELIFT LAB
Known for their edgy and experimental music, and their ability to write and produce their own songs
Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
Known for their powerful performances, hip-hop influences, and eye-catching stage presence
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ
Known for their synchronized dancing, bright personalities, and ability to perform live
Image: Cre.Ker Entertainment
THE BOYZ
iKon
Image: 143 Entertainment
Known for their vocal skills, emotional ballads, and ability to connect with fans
BTOB
Image: Cube Entertainment