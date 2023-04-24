Heading 3

Top 10 K-pop boy groups of 2023

Stray Kids, gearing up for an eventful 2023, marked their return on June 2 with the third album "5-STAR," promising fans a music drama and special concert.

 Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids

Emerging from I-LAND, ENHYPEN concluded their tour with "Manifesto" and made a powerful comeback on May 22 with "DARK BLOOD," showcasing their evolving artistry.

Image: Belift Lab

ENHYPEN 

TXT, enchanting fans with "The Name Chapter: Temptation," released on January 27, captivates with the title track "Sugar Rush Ride," promising a delightful musical journey.

 Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Seventeen reassures Carats with the energetic comeback "FML" on April 24, 2023, showcasing their musical prowess and commitment to consistently deliver for their devoted fans.

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Seventeen 

ATEEZ heats up the summer with "THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW," released on June 16, 2023, promising captivating sounds that will resonate throughout the season.

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ 

P1Harmony wraps up their tour and gifts fans the vibrant "HARMONY: ALL IN" on June 9, 2023, featuring the title track "JUMP" to elevate the summer vibes.

Image: FNC Entertainment

P1Harmony 

Astro, K-pop stalwarts since 2016, continue their success individually and as a group. Their impactful debut track "HIDE&SEEK" set the stage for ongoing achievements.

Image: Fantagio Music

Astro

NCT 127's dynamic return on January 30, 2023, with "Ay-Yo" from the repackage album "Ay-Yo - 2 Baddies" amplifies their diverse sound and unwavering popularity.

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT 127 

After individual projects, EXO's long-awaited group comeback in 2023 brings fresh excitement. The legendary group remains a formidable force, enriching K-pop since 2012.

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO 

Evolving from YG Treasure Box, the 10-member group TREASURE, now minus Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam, maintains their charm. Watch out for their continued journey under YG Entertainment.

Image: YG Entertainment

TREASURE 

