Top 10 K-pop boy groups of 2023
Stray Kids, gearing up for an eventful 2023, marked their return on June 2 with the third album "5-STAR," promising fans a music drama and special concert.
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids
Emerging from I-LAND, ENHYPEN concluded their tour with "Manifesto" and made a powerful comeback on May 22 with "DARK BLOOD," showcasing their evolving artistry.
Image: Belift Lab
ENHYPEN
TXT, enchanting fans with "The Name Chapter: Temptation," released on January 27, captivates with the title track "Sugar Rush Ride," promising a delightful musical journey.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Seventeen reassures Carats with the energetic comeback "FML" on April 24, 2023, showcasing their musical prowess and commitment to consistently deliver for their devoted fans.
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Seventeen
ATEEZ heats up the summer with "THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW," released on June 16, 2023, promising captivating sounds that will resonate throughout the season.
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ
P1Harmony wraps up their tour and gifts fans the vibrant "HARMONY: ALL IN" on June 9, 2023, featuring the title track "JUMP" to elevate the summer vibes.
Image: FNC Entertainment
P1Harmony
Astro, K-pop stalwarts since 2016, continue their success individually and as a group. Their impactful debut track "HIDE&SEEK" set the stage for ongoing achievements.
Image: Fantagio Music
Astro
NCT 127's dynamic return on January 30, 2023, with "Ay-Yo" from the repackage album "Ay-Yo - 2 Baddies" amplifies their diverse sound and unwavering popularity.
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT 127
After individual projects, EXO's long-awaited group comeback in 2023 brings fresh excitement. The legendary group remains a formidable force, enriching K-pop since 2012.
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO
Evolving from YG Treasure Box, the 10-member group TREASURE, now minus Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam, maintains their charm. Watch out for their continued journey under YG Entertainment.
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE