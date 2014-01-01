Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

may 21, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Breakup Songs That Hit Right in the Feels

A mellow breakup song with catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics that perfectly capture the bittersweet end of a love story

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON:

A raw and emotional track that dives deep into feelings of regret and sorrow after a breakup, with powerful vocals

Image: YG Entertainment

Loser by BIGBANG: 

A poignant ballad with haunting melodies and sincere lyrics that express the pain of longing and loss

Untitled, 2014 by G-Dragon: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A beautiful and sorrowful song featuring haunting vocals and lyrics about unspoken feelings and the heartache of a hidden love

The Truth Untold by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A powerful breakup anthem about finding self-love and independence after the end of a relationship, with a catchy beat

Solo by Jennie:

Image: YG Entertainment

An emotional ballad with heart-wrenching lyrics and soothing melodies that convey the deep sorrow of a breakup

If You by BIGBANG: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A melancholic and introspective song that reflects on past love and the lingering feelings after a breakup

Time Spent Walking Through Memories by NELL: 

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Letting Go by DAY6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A rock ballad with emotional lyrics and powerful instrumentals that express the pain of saying goodbye to a loved one

A touching ballad with gentle piano and heartfelt vocals that tell the story of a painful yet graceful parting

Beautiful Goodbye by Chen: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A soulful track that delves into the feelings of loneliness and sadness following a breakup, with poignant lyrics

Lonely by 2NE1:

Image: YG Entertainment

