Top 10 K-pop Breakup Songs That Hit Right in the Feels
A mellow breakup song with catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics that perfectly capture the bittersweet end of a love story
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
A raw and emotional track that dives deep into feelings of regret and sorrow after a breakup, with powerful vocals
Image: YG Entertainment
Loser by BIGBANG:
A poignant ballad with haunting melodies and sincere lyrics that express the pain of longing and loss
Untitled, 2014 by G-Dragon:
Image: YG Entertainment
A beautiful and sorrowful song featuring haunting vocals and lyrics about unspoken feelings and the heartache of a hidden love
The Truth Untold by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A powerful breakup anthem about finding self-love and independence after the end of a relationship, with a catchy beat
Solo by Jennie:
Image: YG Entertainment
An emotional ballad with heart-wrenching lyrics and soothing melodies that convey the deep sorrow of a breakup
If You by BIGBANG:
Image: YG Entertainment
A melancholic and introspective song that reflects on past love and the lingering feelings after a breakup
Time Spent Walking Through Memories by NELL:
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Letting Go by DAY6:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A rock ballad with emotional lyrics and powerful instrumentals that express the pain of saying goodbye to a loved one
A touching ballad with gentle piano and heartfelt vocals that tell the story of a painful yet graceful parting
Beautiful Goodbye by Chen:
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
A soulful track that delves into the feelings of loneliness and sadness following a breakup, with poignant lyrics
Lonely by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment