Top 10 K-pop Choruses That Are Impossible to Forget
This powerful chorus with its catchy hook and bold beats will have you singing Ddu-du ddu-du all day
Image: YG Entertainment
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
The infectious shy shy shy part of this chorus is a fan favorite and super memorable
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
The iconic Wow, fantastic baby chorus is energetic and unforgettable, making you want to dance
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:
Image: YG Entertainment
This smooth and catchy chorus has a groove that's hard to get out of your head
Growl by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
The playful TT hand gesture and catchy chorus make this song unforgettable and fun
TT by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
The chorus is simple yet highly addictive, making it a song you'll want to play on repeat
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
The cheerful and repetitive Gee gee gee gee baby baby chorus is timeless and impossible to forget
Gee by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment
The catchy Sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry chorus is repetitive and sticks in your mind easily
Sorry, Sorry by Super Junior:
Image: SM Entertainment
The bubbly and upbeat me likey, likey, likey chorus is catchy and brings a smile to your face
Likey by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
The powerful Boombayah chant in the chorus is bold and unforgettable, perfect for getting you hyped
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment