Pujya Doss

may 27, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Choruses That Are Impossible to Forget

This powerful chorus with its catchy hook and bold beats will have you singing Ddu-du ddu-du all day

Image: YG Entertainment

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

The infectious shy shy shy part of this chorus is a fan favorite and super memorable

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

The iconic Wow, fantastic baby chorus is energetic and unforgettable, making you want to dance

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

Image: YG Entertainment

This smooth and catchy chorus has a groove that's hard to get out of your head

Growl by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

The playful TT hand gesture and catchy chorus make this song unforgettable and fun

TT by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

The chorus is simple yet highly addictive, making it a song you'll want to play on repeat

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

The cheerful and repetitive Gee gee gee gee baby baby chorus is timeless and impossible to forget

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

The catchy Sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry chorus is repetitive and sticks in your mind easily

Sorry, Sorry by Super Junior: 

Image: SM Entertainment

The bubbly and upbeat me likey, likey, likey chorus is catchy and brings a smile to your face

Likey by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

The powerful Boombayah chant in the chorus is bold and unforgettable, perfect for getting you hyped

Boombayah by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

