Top 10 K-pop
Christmas tracks
Monsta X adds a pop twist to Christmas longing with an upbeat melody. Their wish for a special someone to spend Christmas with resonates through this lively tune
Image: Starship Entertainment
Lonely Christmas - Monsta X
TWICE's iconic sound shines in this cheerful Christmas anthem that's bound to lift your spirits. Get ready to hum along to this festive and catchy track
Image: JYP Entertainment
Merry & Happy- TWICE
Girls' Generation-TTS delivers a triumphant Christmas anthem, invoking nostalgic feelings of the holiday season. Their powerful vocals and festive spirit make this a must-listen
Image: SM Entertainment
Dear Santa - Girls’ Generation TTS
EXO, the K-pop icons, showcase their vocal prowess in this melancholic Christmas ballad. The dramatic piano, restrained harmonies, and soaring strings create a winter wonderland of emotions
Image: SM Entertainment
Miracles in December - EXO
Stray Kids brings a plot-twist-like flavor to your playlist with Christmas EveL. The trap and hip-hop mix add a unique touch, heating up the cold weather with energetic beats
Christmas EveL - Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
NCT Dream, known for their youthful energy, delivers the upbeat and vibrant Joy. Embrace the joyous spirit of Christmas with the youngest members of NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
Joy - NCT Dream
TXT's Sweet Dreams oozes warmth with smooth, sultry vocals and a slow tempo. This romantic Christmas Eve track invites you to relax with your loved ones
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sweet Dreams - TXT
INFINITE takes you back to the 1980s with Lately, a track that explores heartache and longing during Christmastime. This love confession song captures the regret of unexpressed feelings
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Lately - INFINITE
Red Velvet creates a soothing, thoughtful atmosphere with Wish Tree. Nostalgic Christmas imagery set to a downtempo beat makes this track a perfect addition to your holiday playlist
Image: SM Entertainment
Wish Tree - Red Velvet
Click Here
Take a throwback to SF9's rookie days as they take you into a Christmas wonderland with this adorable and bright song. This is the best song to get you in a cheery and high-spirited mood!
Image: FNC Entertainment
So Beautiful - SF9