Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 13, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop
Christmas tracks

Monsta X adds a pop twist to Christmas longing with an upbeat melody. Their wish for a special someone to spend Christmas with resonates through this lively tune

Image: Starship Entertainment

Lonely Christmas - Monsta X

TWICE's iconic sound shines in this cheerful Christmas anthem that's bound to lift your spirits. Get ready to hum along to this festive and catchy track

Image: JYP Entertainment

Merry & Happy- TWICE

Girls' Generation-TTS delivers a triumphant Christmas anthem, invoking nostalgic feelings of the holiday season. Their powerful vocals and festive spirit make this a must-listen

Image: SM Entertainment

Dear Santa - Girls’ Generation TTS

EXO, the K-pop icons, showcase their vocal prowess in this melancholic Christmas ballad. The dramatic piano, restrained harmonies, and soaring strings create a winter wonderland of emotions

Image: SM Entertainment

Miracles in December - EXO

Stray Kids brings a plot-twist-like flavor to your playlist with Christmas EveL. The trap and hip-hop mix add a unique touch, heating up the cold weather with energetic beats

Christmas EveL - Stray Kids

Image: JYP Entertainment

NCT Dream, known for their youthful energy, delivers the upbeat and vibrant Joy. Embrace the joyous spirit of Christmas with the youngest members of NCT

Image: SM Entertainment

Joy - NCT Dream

TXT's Sweet Dreams oozes warmth with smooth, sultry vocals and a slow tempo. This romantic Christmas Eve track invites you to relax with your loved ones

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sweet Dreams - TXT

INFINITE takes you back to the 1980s with Lately, a track that explores heartache and longing during Christmastime. This love confession song captures the regret of unexpressed feelings

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Lately - INFINITE

Red Velvet creates a soothing, thoughtful atmosphere with Wish Tree. Nostalgic Christmas imagery set to a downtempo beat makes this track a perfect addition to your holiday playlist

Image: SM Entertainment

Wish Tree - Red Velvet

Take a throwback to SF9's rookie days as they take you into a Christmas wonderland with this adorable and bright song. This is the best song to get you in a cheery and high-spirited mood!

Image: FNC Entertainment

So Beautiful - SF9

