Top 10 K-pop Collabs with International Artists
A transcontinental hit that blended Halsey's pop prowess with BTS' K-pop energy, captivating the globe
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv
A harmonious blend of BLACKPINK's charisma and Selena Gomez's sweet vocals, crafting an irresistible summer anthem
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
East met West in a dynamic dance track that showcased EXO's moves alongside Jason Derulo's vocals
EXO ft. Jason Derulo - Let's Shut Up & Dance
Image: SM Entertainment
An unexpected fusion of K-pop, hip-hop, and EDM that left a bold sonic impression
CL ft. Diplo, Riff Raff, OG Maco - Doctor Pepper
Image: MAD Decent
Monsta X's magnetic charm paired seamlessly with French Montana's rap flair, delivering an international hit
Monsta X ft. French Montana - Who Do U Love?
Image: Starship Entertainment
This collaboration saw SuperM members join forces with EXO's Baekhyun and Kai for a captivating live performance
SuperM ft. Baekhyun, Kai - Dangerous Woman
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT 127's vibrant energy combined with Ava Max's catchy vocals in an empowering track celebrating individuality
NCT 127 ft. Ava Max - So Am I
Image: SM Entertainment
RM ft. Wale - Change
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' leader RM teamed up with Wale for a powerful song addressing social issues and advocating for change
PSY's collaboration with Snoop Dogg marked a milestone in K-Pop's international recognition, pushing genre boundaries
PSY ft. Snoop Dogg - Hangover
Image: YG Entertainment
This fun refreshing song with the most happening TXT group with the most handsome boy band brothers was one for the books
TXT ft. Jonas brother- Do it like that
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC