PUJYA DOSS

may 21, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Collabs with International Artists

A transcontinental hit that blended Halsey's pop prowess with BTS' K-pop energy, captivating the globe

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv

A harmonious blend of BLACKPINK's charisma and Selena Gomez's sweet vocals, crafting an irresistible summer anthem

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez - Ice Cream

East met West in a dynamic dance track that showcased EXO's moves alongside Jason Derulo's vocals

EXO ft. Jason Derulo - Let's Shut Up & Dance

Image: SM Entertainment

An unexpected fusion of K-pop, hip-hop, and EDM that left a bold sonic impression

CL ft. Diplo, Riff Raff, OG Maco - Doctor Pepper

Image: MAD Decent

Monsta X's magnetic charm paired seamlessly with French Montana's rap flair, delivering an international hit

Monsta X ft. French Montana - Who Do U Love?

Image: Starship Entertainment

This collaboration saw SuperM members join forces with EXO's Baekhyun and Kai for a captivating live performance

SuperM ft. Baekhyun, Kai - Dangerous Woman

Image:  SM Entertainment

NCT 127's vibrant energy combined with Ava Max's catchy vocals in an empowering track celebrating individuality

NCT 127 ft. Ava Max - So Am I

Image: SM Entertainment

RM ft. Wale - Change

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' leader RM teamed up with Wale for a powerful song addressing social issues and advocating for change

PSY's collaboration with Snoop Dogg marked a milestone in K-Pop's international recognition, pushing genre boundaries

PSY ft. Snoop Dogg - Hangover

Image:  YG Entertainment

This fun refreshing song with the most happening TXT group with the most handsome boy band brothers was one for the books 

TXT ft. Jonas brother- Do it like that

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

