SM Entertainment is one of the largest and most influential K-pop companies. It is home to some of the industry's biggest names, including BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, and NCT
SM Entertainment
Source: SM Entertainment Instagram
Established by J.Y. Park in 1997, it is a significant Kpop industry player with groups like Wonder Girls, 2PM, Miss A, GOT7, TWICE, Stray Kids, and ITZY. The company conducts worldwide auditions, including online ones
JYP Entertainment
Source: J.Y. Park Instagram
YG Entertainment is recognized for its hip-hop and R&B style music, with popular groups such as 2NE1, BIGBANG and BLACKPINK originating there. They hold auditions worldwide and also accept online submissions
YG Entertainment
Source: YG Entertainment Instagram
Big Hit Entertainment, established in 2005, achieved significant triumph with BTS and manages other renowned artists like TXT and Lee Hyun. They conduct global auditions in different cities and have been renamed BIGHIT MUSIC
BIGHIT MUSIC
Source: HYBE Instagram
CUBE Entertainment, established in 2006, manages famous acts like (G)I-DLE, BTOB, CLC, and PENTAGON. They hold global auditions in different cities and accept online auditions
CUBE ntertainment
Source: CUBE Entertainment Instagram
FNC Entertainment is known for its unique concept of "FNC-style music." Notable artists include FTISLAND, CNBLUE, AOA, and SF9. FNC Entertainment holds global auditions throughout the year in various cities, and accepts online auditions as well
FNC Entertainment
Source: FNC Entertainment Instagram
Starship Entertainment, established in 2008, manages MONSTA X, Cosmic Girls, CRAVITY, and IVE. They hold auditions worldwide in various locations and also accept auditions online
Starship Entertainment
Source: Starship Entertainment Instagram
Pledis Entertainment is home to artists such as SEVENTEEN, fromis_9 and NU'EST. They have planned for a new group’s debut soon
Pledis Entertainment
Source: Pledis Entertainment Instagram
Woollim Entertainment is known for its strong vocalists and powerful performances. Notable artists include INFINITE, Lovelyz, and Golden Child
Woollim Entertainment
Source: Woollim Entertainment Instagram
Click Here
RBW is home to artists such as MAMAMOO, PURPLE KISS and ONEUS. It is also looking for global talent, recruiting trainees from all around the world
RBW Entertainment
Source: RBW