Heading 3

Top 10 K-pop Companies To Audition 

Sugandha Srivastava 

April 27, 2023

Entertainment

SM Entertainment is one of the largest and most influential K-pop companies. It is home to some of the industry's biggest names, including BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, and NCT

SM Entertainment 

Source: SM Entertainment Instagram 

Established by J.Y. Park in 1997, it is a significant Kpop industry player with groups like Wonder Girls, 2PM, Miss A, GOT7, TWICE, Stray Kids, and ITZY. The company conducts worldwide auditions, including online ones

JYP Entertainment 

Source: J.Y. Park Instagram

YG Entertainment is recognized for its hip-hop and R&B style music, with popular groups such as 2NE1, BIGBANG and BLACKPINK originating there. They hold auditions worldwide and also accept online submissions 

YG Entertainment

Source: YG Entertainment Instagram 

Big Hit Entertainment, established in 2005, achieved significant triumph with BTS and manages other renowned artists like TXT and Lee Hyun. They conduct global auditions in different cities and have been renamed BIGHIT MUSIC

BIGHIT MUSIC

Source: HYBE Instagram 

CUBE Entertainment, established in 2006, manages famous acts like (G)I-DLE, BTOB, CLC, and PENTAGON. They hold global auditions in different cities and accept online auditions

CUBE ntertainment

Source: CUBE Entertainment Instagram 

FNC Entertainment is known for its unique concept of "FNC-style music." Notable artists include FTISLAND, CNBLUE, AOA, and SF9. FNC Entertainment holds global auditions throughout the year in various cities, and accepts online auditions as well

FNC Entertainment

Source: FNC Entertainment Instagram 

Starship Entertainment, established in 2008, manages MONSTA X, Cosmic Girls, CRAVITY, and IVE. They hold auditions worldwide in various locations and also accept auditions online

Starship Entertainment

Source: Starship Entertainment Instagram 

Pledis Entertainment is home to artists such as SEVENTEEN, fromis_9 and NU'EST. They have planned for a new group’s debut soon 

Pledis Entertainment

Source: Pledis Entertainment Instagram

Woollim Entertainment is known for its strong vocalists and powerful performances. Notable artists include INFINITE, Lovelyz, and Golden Child

Woollim Entertainment

Source: Woollim Entertainment Instagram

RBW is home to artists such as MAMAMOO, PURPLE KISS and ONEUS. It is also looking for global talent, recruiting trainees from all around the world

RBW Entertainment

Source: RBW 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here