Pujya Doss

MARCH 20, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Couch Potato Anthems

Image: Play M Entertainment

After School by Weeekly: 

Weeekly's After School is a bubbly anthem perfect for lazy afternoons, embracing the carefree spirit of youth with its infectious energy

Red Velvet's Rookie is a playful track that exudes youthful charm, ideal for lounging on the couch and enjoying a carefree moment

Image: SM Entertainment

Rookie by Red Velvet: 

BTS RM's Forever Rain sets a mellow atmosphere, perfect for a cozy day indoors, with its soothing melody and introspective lyrics

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Forever Rain by BTS RM: 

MAMAMOO's Wind Flower envelops listeners in a warm embrace of relaxation, its smooth vocals and gentle melody creating the perfect ambiance for a lazy day

Image: RBW

Wind Flower by MAMAMOO: 

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo & Mingyu, featuring Lee Hi, deliver a bittersweet ballad that resonates with introspection, ideal for reflecting on lazy days

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Bittersweet by SEVENTEEN Wonwoo & Mingyu (feat. Lee Hi): 

SUNMI's Heart Burn offers a blend of sultry vocals and catchy beats, creating an atmospheric groove perfect for unwinding on the couch

Image: ABYSS Company

Heart Burn by SUNMI: 

Image: SM Entertainment

SuperM's "Tiger Inside" ignites energy with its powerful beats and dynamic vocals, infusing adrenaline into your lazy day, perfect for a boost of motivation

Tiger Inside by SuperM: 

Heize's You, Clouds, Rain featuring Shin Yong Jae is a soulful track that soothes the soul, ideal for a relaxed day spent watching the rain

Image: P Nation

You, Clouds, Rain by Heize feat. Shin Yong Jae: 

Pentagon's When It Rains in Night paints a picture of tranquility, evoking the calming sound of raindrops against the window, perfect for a cozy evening indoors

When It Rains in Night by Pentagon: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

SHINee's Don't Let Me Go is a tender ballad that tugs at the heartstrings, offering comfort and warmth, making it the perfect soundtrack for a lazy day

Don't Let Me Go by SHINee: 

Image: SM Entertainment

