Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 16, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Dance Moves That Went Viral

PSY's horse-riding dance took the world by storm, becoming a global sensation

Image: YG Entertainment 

Gangnam Style by PSY 

The synchronized hand choreography from this classic track is iconic

Image: SM Entertainment

Sorry, Sorry by Super Junior 

The lollipop gesture and dance moves added flair to this collaboration

Image: YG Entertainment 

Lollipop by 2NE1 and Big Bang 

Hani's leg dance became a viral sensation, boosting the group's popularity

Up & Down by EXID 

Image: Banana Culture

The adorable TT pose and dance captivated fans worldwide

TT by TWICE 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Love Scenario by iKON 

Image: YG Entertainment 

The simple yet catchy Love Scenario hand choreography became a hit

The hip-thrusting dance contributed to the song's viral success

Image: MLD Entertainment 

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND 

TWICE's elegant and sophisticated dance moves matched the song's title

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Fancy by TWICE 

With a catchy song upbeat music and perfect choreo no wonder the dance was spot-on

WANNA BE by ITZY 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

The stunning choreography and shh finger gesture added to the song's allure

 Image: SM Entertainment 

Psycho by Red Velvet

