Top 10 K-pop Fan Chants
Fans chant along to BTS's energetic anthem, cheering for each member's fiery performance, igniting the stage with their passion
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Fire
EXO-Ls harmonize with EXO's smooth vocals, adding power to the group's dynamic choreography, creating an electrifying atmosphere
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Growl
BLINKs echo BLACKPINK's fierce lyrics, hyping up the crowd with their catchy chants, embodying the group's confident charisma
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
ONCEs join TWICE in chanting the addictive chorus, showcasing synchronized fan movements, enhancing the group's captivating stage presence
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Fancy
Ahgases energize the arena with GOT7's powerful anthem, chanting along to the intense beats, showcasing their unwavering support
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - Hard Carry
STAYs amplify Stray Kids' energy with their enthusiastic chants, following along with the song's catchy rhythm, creating an explosive atmosphere
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids - God's Menu
ReVeluvs sing along to Red Velvet's vibrant melody, adding their cheerful voices to the mix, infusing the performance with joyful energy
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Red Flavor
NCTzens echo NCT 127's powerful lyrics, chanting the explosive chorus with fervor, matching the group's dynamic stage presence
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb
ATINYs chant ATEEZ's anthem passionately, echoing the group's powerful vocals, fueling the stage with their boundless enthusiasm
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ - Say My Name
Monbebes synchronize their chants with MONSTA X's intense performance, adding to the song's electric atmosphere, showcasing their unyielding devotion
Image: Starship Entertainment
MONSTA X - Shoot Out