Pujya Doss

MARCH 24, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Fan Chants

Fans chant along to BTS's energetic anthem, cheering for each member's fiery performance, igniting the stage with their passion

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Fire

EXO-Ls harmonize with EXO's smooth vocals, adding power to the group's dynamic choreography, creating an electrifying atmosphere

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO - Growl

BLINKs echo BLACKPINK's fierce lyrics, hyping up the crowd with their catchy chants, embodying the group's confident charisma

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

ONCEs join TWICE in chanting the addictive chorus, showcasing synchronized fan movements, enhancing the group's captivating stage presence

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Fancy

Ahgases energize the arena with GOT7's powerful anthem, chanting along to the intense beats, showcasing their unwavering support

Image:  JYP Entertainment

GOT7 - Hard Carry

STAYs amplify Stray Kids' energy with their enthusiastic chants, following along with the song's catchy rhythm, creating an explosive atmosphere

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids - God's Menu

ReVeluvs sing along to Red Velvet's vibrant melody, adding their cheerful voices to the mix, infusing the performance with joyful energy

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Red Flavor

NCTzens echo NCT 127's powerful lyrics, chanting the explosive chorus with fervor, matching the group's dynamic stage presence

Image:  SM Entertainment

NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb

ATINYs chant ATEEZ's anthem passionately, echoing the group's powerful vocals, fueling the stage with their boundless enthusiasm

Image:  KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ - Say My Name

Monbebes synchronize their chants with MONSTA X's intense performance, adding to the song's electric atmosphere, showcasing their unyielding devotion

Image:  Starship Entertainment

MONSTA X - Shoot Out

