Top 10 K-pop Fandoms That Rule the World
ARMY, the world's most famous fandom, supports BTS. It stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth and began in July 2013, boasting over 40 million fans worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - ARMY
Blinks, the second-largest fandom globally, proudly represents BLACKPINK. Formed on January 14, 2017, the name combines the first two and last three letters of the group
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - Blinks
EXO-L, a top K-pop fandom, supports EXO and stands for love. Established on August 5, 2014, it has over 10 million followers, making it highly popular
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - EXO-L
ReVeluv, a renowned K-pop girl group fandom, is dedicated to Red Velvet. The name combines the first two letters of the group with "Luv" representing the love between the group and fans
Red Velvet - ReVeluv
Image: SM Entertainment
ONCE, the fandom for Twice, a famous K-pop girl group under JYP Entertainment since October 2015. Established on November 4, 2015, it symbolizes unity
Twice - ONCE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Super Junior - ELF
Image: SM Entertainment
ELF, Ever Lasting Friends, is the official fandom for Super Junior. This K-pop boy group, also known as SuJu, debuted in 2005 under SM Entertainment
V.I.P. is BIGBANG's fandom, originating from the group's song. It stands for Very Important Person, and the song was part of their second single album
BIGBANG - V.I.P
Image: YG Entertainment
MOA, the fandom for TXT (Tomorrow by Together, a K-pop boy group formed in March 2019 under BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT – MOA
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Stays, the fandom for StrayKids, a popular K-pop boy band under JYP Entertainment since 2017. Founded in August 2018, their slogan is "You make Stray Kids STAY.
StrayKids - Stays
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
SHINee World is the fandom for SHINee, a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2008 under SM Entertainment. Fans are affectionately known as Shawols
SHINee – SHINee World
Image: SM Entertainment