Top 10 K-pop Female Empowerment Anthems
This song is about a woman who refuses to be controlled by men.
Run Devil Run by Girls' Generation
Image: SM Entertainment
This song is a declaration of self-worth and confidence.
I Am the Best by 2NE1
Image: YG Entertainment
This song is about saying no to unwanted advances and setting boundaries.
No by Wonder Girls
Image: JYP Entertainment
This song is about finding happiness and fulfillment on your own terms.
Happiness by Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
This song is about female empowerment and overcoming challenges.
Roar by Girls' Generation
Image: SM Entertainment
Embracing fierceness and resilience
Lion by (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment
A song about being confident and unapologetic
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE
This song is about finding strength in numbers and overcoming challenges together.
Image: SM Entertainment
Power Up by Red Velvet
This song is about female empowerment and being in control of your own sexuality.
Whistle by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Click Here
This song is about female empowerment and not being afraid to speak your mind.
Du-Ddu Du-Ddu by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment