Pujya Doss

september 10, 2023

Top 10 K-pop Female Empowerment Anthems

This song is about a woman who refuses to be controlled by men.

Run Devil Run by Girls' Generation 

Image: SM Entertainment

This song is a declaration of self-worth and confidence.

I Am the Best by 2NE1

Image:  YG Entertainment

This song is about saying no to unwanted advances and setting boundaries.

No by Wonder Girls 

Image: JYP Entertainment

This song is about finding happiness and fulfillment on your own terms.

Happiness by Red Velvet

Image: SM Entertainment

This song is about female empowerment and overcoming challenges.

Roar by Girls' Generation 

Image: SM Entertainment

Embracing fierceness and resilience

Lion by (G)I-DLE 

Image: Cube Entertainment

A song about being confident and unapologetic

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE 

This song is about finding strength in numbers and overcoming challenges together.

Image: SM Entertainment

Power Up by Red Velvet 

This song is about female empowerment and being in control of your own sexuality.

Whistle by BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

This song is about female empowerment and not being afraid to speak your mind.

Du-Ddu Du-Ddu by BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

