Top 10 K-pop female idols in/under 20
The talented vocalist born in Jeju-do, South Korea, Liz captivates with her youthful charm and sweet melodies
Image: Starship Entertainment
Liz (IVE)
Kyujin shines with her dance moves and enchanting stage presence, promising a bright future in K-pop
Image: JYP Entertainment
Kyujin (NMIXX)
Ye-seo's dynamic charisma and versatile talents make her a rising star in the K-pop scene
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Ye-seo (Kep1er)
Wonyoung's towering height and graceful moves make her an unforgettable presence in IVE
Image: Starship Entertainment
Wonyoung (IVE)
Yujin's energy and incredible vocals contribute to IVE's magnetic performances
Image: Starship Entertainment
Yujin (IVE)
Haerin's angelic voice and emotive performances bring a unique touch to NewJeans
Image: SM Entertainment
Haerin (NewJeans)
Hanni's striking visuals and charisma captivate audiences, elevating NewJeans' stage presence
Image: SM Entertainment
Hanni (NewJeans)
Danielle's vocal prowess and charm add depth to NewJeans' music and performances
Image: SM Entertainment
Danielle (NewJeans)
Kim Minji's alluring presence and talent make her an essential part of the NewJeans experience
Image: SM Entertainment
Kim Minji (NewJeans)
Rei's captivating dance skills and enchanting stage charisma complete the IVE ensemble
Image: Starship Entertainment
Rei (IVE)