Pujya Doss

MARCH 24, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop female idols in/under 20

The talented vocalist born in Jeju-do, South Korea, Liz captivates with her youthful charm and sweet melodies

Image: Starship Entertainment

Liz (IVE)

Kyujin shines with her dance moves and enchanting stage presence, promising a bright future in K-pop

Image: JYP Entertainment

Kyujin (NMIXX)

Ye-seo's dynamic charisma and versatile talents make her a rising star in the K-pop scene

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

Ye-seo (Kep1er)

Wonyoung's towering height and graceful moves make her an unforgettable presence in IVE

Image: Starship Entertainment

Wonyoung (IVE)

Yujin's energy and incredible vocals contribute to IVE's magnetic performances

Image: Starship Entertainment

Yujin (IVE)

Haerin's angelic voice and emotive performances bring a unique touch to NewJeans

Image: SM Entertainment

Haerin (NewJeans)

Hanni's striking visuals and charisma captivate audiences, elevating NewJeans' stage presence

Image: SM Entertainment

Hanni (NewJeans)

Danielle's vocal prowess and charm add depth to NewJeans' music and performances

Image: SM Entertainment

Danielle (NewJeans)

Kim Minji's alluring presence and talent make her an essential part of the NewJeans experience

Image: SM Entertainment

Kim Minji (NewJeans)

Rei's captivating dance skills and enchanting stage charisma complete the IVE ensemble

Image: Starship Entertainment

Rei (IVE)

