MARCH 29, 2024

Top 10 K-pop female visuals

Image:  SM Entertainment

Irene from Red Velvet is celebrated for her exquisite beauty, captivating audiences with her enchanting charm and elegance, both on stage and off

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's beauty is timeless, exuding a natural charm that captivates audiences worldwide. Her striking features and effortless style make her a true icon

Image:  YG Entertainment

Karina from aespa mesmerizes with her breathtaking beauty, radiating an ethereal charm and undeniable charisma that captivates audiences worldwide

Image:  SM Entertainment

Girls Generation’s YoonA exudes timeless beauty and grace, captivating fans with her enchanting charm and radiant aura both on and off the stage

Image:  SM Entertainment

Yuna from ITZY dazzles with her captivating beauty and charismatic presence, embodying a magnetic allure that captivates audiences worldwide

Image: JYP Entertainment

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung radiates a captivating charm and youthful elegance, captivating audiences with her mesmerizing beauty and undeniable star quality

Image: Starship Entertainment

Image:  tVN

IU epitomizes timeless elegance and natural beauty, captivating hearts with her enchanting voice and graceful presence both on stage and screen

Jennie captivates with her unparalleled charisma and striking beauty, effortlessly embodying sophistication and allure as a standout member of BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

TWICE’s Tzuyu captivates with her ethereal beauty and graceful demeanor, enchanting audiences with her mesmerizing presence

Image: JYP Entertainment

NewJeans’ Danielle brings a fresh and vibrant energy to the group, captivating fans with her talent, charm, and unique style

Image: ADOR 

