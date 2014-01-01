Heading 3

 Top 10 K-pop girl groups in 2023

Hemelin Darlong 

April 26, 2023

Entertainment

BLACKPINK has 4 members and is one of the biggest names in K-pop right now with no signs of slowing down. The group recently became the first in K-pop to headline the Coachella music festival

BLACKPINK

Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram

Their debut song’ Dalla Dalla’ blew up the charts in 2019 and since then they have been dropping many more hits. Their style is super unique and they are definitely worth watching

ITZY

Image: ITZY’s Instagram

This group of 5 has been around since 2014 and their popularity continues to grow with each passing year. They have mixed styles, from bubblegum pop to R&B keep everyone entertained

Red Velvet

Image: Red Velvet’s Instagram

IVE is the most recent girl group to debut under Starship Entertainment and includes six members. They charted on the Billboard Charts in the same week as their debut showing their global popularity 

IVE

Image: IVE’s Instagram

Debuted in 2015, this 9-member group is still going strong. Their upbeat and colourful music has won many hearts and fans all over the world, they also have the most beautiful and iconic choreography in K-pop

TWICE

Image: TWICE's Instagram

Although aespa is the newest K-pop act of SM Entertainment the group has already shown  their potential. From their songs like ‘Black Mamba’, ‘Next Level’ and ‘Forever’ we can only expect greater things from these ladies

aespa

Image: aespa’s Instagram

Newly debuted in 2022 but the girl group has broke many records, after their single ‘Attention’ went viral,  the group won best new artist in the 2022 Melon Music Awards

NewJeans

Image: NewJeans' Instagram 

This four-member group is known for their powerful vocals and iconic performances. They also write much of their own material which makes them stand out from other groups 

MAMAMOO

Image: MAMAMOO’s Instagram

Formed by a survival show In 2021, the 9 members of Kep1erformed a multinational group. They released their first EP with the song ‘Wa Da Da’ which peaked at the top of the Korean charts

Kep1er

Image: Kep1er’s Instagram

The group debuted in 2022 but has already made quite an impression with fans. They especially dabble in EDM and hip-hop, making their songs quite the earworms

LE SSERAFIM

Image: LE SSERAFIM’s Instagram

