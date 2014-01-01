BLACKPINK has 4 members and is one of the biggest names in K-pop right now with no signs of slowing down. The group recently became the first in K-pop to headline the Coachella music festival
BLACKPINK
Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram
Their debut song’ Dalla Dalla’ blew up the charts in 2019 and since then they have been dropping many more hits. Their style is super unique and they are definitely worth watching
ITZY
Image: ITZY’s Instagram
This group of 5 has been around since 2014 and their popularity continues to grow with each passing year. They have mixed styles, from bubblegum pop to R&B keep everyone entertained
Red Velvet
Image: Red Velvet’s Instagram
IVE is the most recent girl group to debut under Starship Entertainment and includes six members. They charted on the Billboard Charts in the same week as their debut showing their global popularity
IVE
Image: IVE’s Instagram
Debuted in 2015, this 9-member group is still going strong. Their upbeat and colourful music has won many hearts and fans all over the world, they also have the most beautiful and iconic choreography in K-pop
TWICE
Image: TWICE's Instagram
Although aespa is the newest K-pop act of SM Entertainment the group has already shown their potential. From their songs like ‘Black Mamba’, ‘Next Level’ and ‘Forever’ we can only expect greater things from these ladies
aespa
Image: aespa’s Instagram
Newly debuted in 2022 but the girl group has broke many records, after their single ‘Attention’ went viral, the group won best new artist in the 2022 Melon Music Awards
NewJeans
Image: NewJeans' Instagram
This four-member group is known for their powerful vocals and iconic performances. They also write much of their own material which makes them stand out from other groups
MAMAMOO
Image: MAMAMOO’s Instagram
Formed by a survival show In 2021, the 9 members of Kep1erformed a multinational group. They released their first EP with the song ‘Wa Da Da’ which peaked at the top of the Korean charts
Kep1er
Image: Kep1er’s Instagram
The group debuted in 2022 but has already made quite an impression with fans. They especially dabble in EDM and hip-hop, making their songs quite the earworms
LE SSERAFIM
Image: LE SSERAFIM’s Instagram