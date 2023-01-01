Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 31, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop girl groups of 2023

Known for their powerful vocals, catchy dance moves, and girl crush image 

BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

Known for their synchronized dancing, sweet vocals, and bright personalities 

TWICE 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Known for their versatile sound, ranging from girl crush to elegant concepts 

Red Velvet 

Image: SM Entertainment

Known for their futuristic concept and catchy songs 

aespa 

Image: SM Entertainment

Known for their powerful performances, catchy dance moves, and youthful energy 

ITZY 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Known for their refreshing concept and catchy songs 

STAYC 

Image: High Up Entertainment

Known for their diverse talents and unique sound 

Image: JYP Entertainment

NMIXX 

Known for their fresh and energetic performances 

Image: Wake One Entertainment and Swing Entertainment

Kep1er 

Known for their powerful performances and girl crush image

Everglow

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

Known for their elegant and sophisticated concept 

IVE 

Image: Starship Entertainment

