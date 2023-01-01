Top 10 K-pop girl groups of 2023
Known for their powerful vocals, catchy dance moves, and girl crush image
BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Known for their synchronized dancing, sweet vocals, and bright personalities
TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Known for their versatile sound, ranging from girl crush to elegant concepts
Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
Known for their futuristic concept and catchy songs
aespa
Image: SM Entertainment
Known for their powerful performances, catchy dance moves, and youthful energy
ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
Known for their refreshing concept and catchy songs
STAYC
Image: High Up Entertainment
Known for their diverse talents and unique sound
Image: JYP Entertainment
NMIXX
Known for their fresh and energetic performances
Image: Wake One Entertainment and Swing Entertainment
Kep1er
Known for their powerful performances and girl crush image
Everglow
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
Known for their elegant and sophisticated concept
IVE
Image: Starship Entertainment