Top 10 K-pop Girl Groups That Will Rule Your Playlist
Four-member powerhouse with fierce charisma, delivering chart-topping hits globally. BLACKPINK's unique style, impactful performances, and infectious energy make them a force in the K-pop scene.
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
Nine-member juggernaut known for addictive tunes and captivating choreography. TWICE's cheerful charm, relatable lyrics, and diverse music genres consistently dominate the charts.
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
This versatile five-member group seamlessly shifts between quirky, sultry, and elegant concepts. RED VELVET's experimental sound and engaging visuals leave a lasting imprint on K-pop enthusiasts.
RED VELVET
Image: SM Entertainment
A five-member group celebrated for empowering anthems and energetic performances. ITZY's bold image, catchy tunes, and dynamic choreography solidify their status as rising stars in the industry.
ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
Four vocal powerhouses showcasing versatility across genres. MAMAMOO's soulful performances, witty lyrics, and harmonious vocals elevate them as a leading force in the K-pop landscape.
MAMAMOO
Image: RBW
Six-member group was celebrated for their intricate choreography and melodic tunes. GFRIEND's refreshing concepts, powerful performances, and genuine camaraderie resonate with a global fanbase.
GFRIEND
Image: Source Music
A six-member ensemble exuding charisma and energy. EVERGLOW's fierce performances, vibrant visuals, and EDM-infused sound carve a distinct niche in the K-pop realm.
EVERGLOW
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
A multinational group formed through a survival show, boasting a blend of diverse talents. IZ*ONE's visually stunning concepts and harmonious blend of voices capture international attention.
IZ*ONE
Image: Off The Record
A groundbreaking four-member group incorporating AI avatars, exploring virtual and real-world connections. AESPA's innovative approach, coupled with catchy tracks, marks a new era in K-pop.
AESPA
Image: SM Entertainment
A seven-member group known for dreamy concepts and whimsical performances. OH MY GIRL's enchanting music, captivating visuals, and genuine interactions charm listeners worldwide.
OH MY GIRL
Image: WM Entertainment