Pujya Doss

september 08, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop girlband albums

TWICE's breakthrough album with infectious tracks like TT and Knock Knock

TWICE - TWICEcoaster: Lane 1

Image: JYP Entertainment

A highly anticipated release featuring hits like How You Like That and Lovesick Girls

BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM

Image: YG Entertainment

An empowering album with the title track Feel Special showcasing TWICE's growth

TWICE - Feel Special 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BLACKPINK's debut Korean extended play featuring DDU-DU DDU-DU

BLACKPINK - Square Up 

Image: YG Entertainment

A mini-album is known for its powerful title track and visually stunning music video

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love 

Image: YG Entertainment

An album that continues TWICE's signature catchy tunes and colorful MVs

TWICE - MORE & MORE 

Image: JYP Entertainment

The group's finale to their ReVe Festival trilogy

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival: Finale 

A fun and catchy album featuring the hit song FANCY

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Fancy You 

A highly successful debut album from the project group

IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ 

Image: Off The Record Entertainment

An album showcasing Mamamoo's vocal prowess and versatility

Mamamoo - Reality in Black

Image: RBW

