Top 10 K-pop girlband albums
TWICE's breakthrough album with infectious tracks like TT and Knock Knock
TWICE - TWICEcoaster: Lane 1
Image: JYP Entertainment
A highly anticipated release featuring hits like How You Like That and Lovesick Girls
BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM
Image: YG Entertainment
An empowering album with the title track Feel Special showcasing TWICE's growth
TWICE - Feel Special
Image: JYP Entertainment
BLACKPINK's debut Korean extended play featuring DDU-DU DDU-DU
BLACKPINK - Square Up
Image: YG Entertainment
A mini-album is known for its powerful title track and visually stunning music video
BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
Image: YG Entertainment
An album that continues TWICE's signature catchy tunes and colorful MVs
TWICE - MORE & MORE
Image: JYP Entertainment
The group's finale to their ReVe Festival trilogy
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival: Finale
A fun and catchy album featuring the hit song FANCY
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Fancy You
A highly successful debut album from the project group
IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ
Image: Off The Record Entertainment
An album showcasing Mamamoo's vocal prowess and versatility
Mamamoo - Reality in Black
Image: RBW