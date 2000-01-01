Top 10 K-pop groups with most Daesangs
This is a South Korean boyband that not only achieved world success but also won the highest Daesang awards in the K-pop industry
BTS (65 wins)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This is a South Korean-Chinese boy band that won the highest Daesang awards after BTS including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, etc
EXO (23 wins)
Image: SM Entertainment
This is a South Korean girl group known for their catchy songs and synchronized dance moves who won almost 16 Daesang awards for their talent
TWICE (16 wins)
Image: JYP Entertainment
This was a boy band that was popular in the early 2010s. They have won multiple Daesang awards for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and many
BIGBANG (13 wins)
Image: YG Entertainment
This is a South Korean girl group that was highly popular in the late 2000s and early 2010s and won 11 Daesang awards including Album of the Year
Girls' Generation (11 wins)
Image: SM Entertainment
This is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2005 and won almost 10 Daesang awards including Artist of the Year
Super Junior (10 wins)
Image: Label SJ
This South Korean boy band debuted in the year 2015 and won 8 Daesang awards so far for their talented music and energetic songs
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN (8 wins)
The South Korean girl group that debuted in 2014 has won 7 Daesang awards so far for their perfect vocals including Album of the Year
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet (7 wins)
This is the only boy band with over 23 members and 5 subunits that won 6 Daesang awards for their unique and experimental music
NCT (6 wins)
Image: SM Entertainment
This is a South Korean girl group that produces catchy and trending songs for their fans won 6 Daesang awards so far and many more to come
BLACKPINK (6 wins)
Image: YG Entertainment