Top 10 K-pop High Notes That Left Us Speechless
A breathtaking high note showcasing Taeyeon's vocal prowess and emotional delivery, leaving listeners in awe
Image: SM Entertainment.
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) - I
Chen's powerful high note elevates this ballad, leaving a lasting impression with its emotional depth and beauty
Image: SM Entertainment.
Chen (EXO) - Cherry Blossom Love Song
Wendy's impressive high note adds a captivating dimension to this summer track, displaying her vocal control and range
Wendy (Red Velvet) - One Summer
Image: SM Entertainment.
Jin's emotive high note shines in this introspective ballad, conveying vulnerability and strength in equal measure
Jin (BTS) - Epiphany
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Solar's soulful high note captivates listeners, infusing the song with raw emotion and passion
Solar (MAMAMOO) - Paint Me
Image: RBW Entertainment.
D.O.'s haunting high note adds a poignant touch to this winter ballad, evoking feelings of nostalgia and longing
D.O. (EXO) - Miracles in December
Image: SM Entertainment.
Rosé's emotive high note adds depth to this acoustic ballad, showcasing her unique tone and vocal control
Rosé (BLACKPINK) - Stay
Image: YG Entertainment.
Onew's iconic high note defines this debut song, leaving a lasting impact with its youthful charm and vocal prowess
Onew (SHINee) - Replay
Image: SM Entertainment.
Yuju's powerful high note stands out in this energetic track, adding a sense of drama and intensity to the song.
Yuju (GFRIEND) - Rough
Image: Source Music.
Baekhyun's smooth high note elevates this R&B track, showcasing his effortless vocal delivery and emotional depth
Baekhyun (EXO) - UN Village
Image: SM Entertainment.