Pujya Doss

MARCH 08, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop High Notes That Left Us Speechless

A breathtaking high note showcasing Taeyeon's vocal prowess and emotional delivery, leaving listeners in awe

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) - I 

Chen's powerful high note elevates this ballad, leaving a lasting impression with its emotional depth and beauty

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Chen (EXO) - Cherry Blossom Love Song 

Wendy's impressive high note adds a captivating dimension to this summer track, displaying her vocal control and range

Wendy (Red Velvet) - One Summer 

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Jin's emotive high note shines in this introspective ballad, conveying vulnerability and strength in equal measure

Jin (BTS) - Epiphany 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Solar's soulful high note captivates listeners, infusing the song with raw emotion and passion

Solar (MAMAMOO) - Paint Me

Image:  RBW Entertainment.

D.O.'s haunting high note adds a poignant touch to this winter ballad, evoking feelings of nostalgia and longing

D.O. (EXO) - Miracles in December 

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Rosé's emotive high note adds depth to this acoustic ballad, showcasing her unique tone and vocal control

Rosé (BLACKPINK) - Stay 

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Onew's iconic high note defines this debut song, leaving a lasting impact with its youthful charm and vocal prowess

Onew (SHINee) - Replay 

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Yuju's powerful high note stands out in this energetic track, adding a sense of drama and intensity to the song.

Yuju (GFRIEND) - Rough 

Image:  Source Music.

Baekhyun's smooth high note elevates this R&B track, showcasing his effortless vocal delivery and emotional depth

Baekhyun (EXO) - UN Village 

Image:  SM Entertainment.

