Pujya Doss

september 09, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop hits for a cozy day

IU's soothing vocals in Palette celebrate growing up and finding comfort in the simple joys of life

Palette by IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment 

A delightful duet capturing the essence of spring, love, and warm feelings

Spring Love by Eric Nam & Wendy 

Image: SM Entertainment 

A gentle and melodic BTS track, Coffee offers a calming backdrop for a cozy day

Coffee by BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

IU's iconic song radiates positivity and happiness, perfect for brightening your day

Good Day by IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A cheerful and catchy tune, Love Scenario brings a heartwarming atmosphere to any day

Love Scenario by iKON

Image: YG Entertainment 

A reflective and nostalgic track, it tells a heartfelt story of first love with BTS's signature style

First Love by BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

IU's sweet voice shines in this ballad, creating a serene and tender ambiance

Image: EDAM Entertainment 

Through the Night by IU 

DAY6's emotional rock ballad reflects on past love, offering comfort through relatable lyrics

Image: JYP Entertainment 

You Were Beautiful by DAY6 

BTS's introspective track explores feelings of sadness and healing, resonating with listeners

Blue & Grey by BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

A heartwarming collaboration featuring various SM Entertainment artists, this song emphasizes the importance of family and togetherness

Dear My Family by SM Artists

Image: SM Entertainment

