Top 10 K-pop hits for a cozy day
IU's soothing vocals in Palette celebrate growing up and finding comfort in the simple joys of life
Palette by IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A delightful duet capturing the essence of spring, love, and warm feelings
Spring Love by Eric Nam & Wendy
Image: SM Entertainment
A gentle and melodic BTS track, Coffee offers a calming backdrop for a cozy day
Coffee by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IU's iconic song radiates positivity and happiness, perfect for brightening your day
Good Day by IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A cheerful and catchy tune, Love Scenario brings a heartwarming atmosphere to any day
Love Scenario by iKON
Image: YG Entertainment
A reflective and nostalgic track, it tells a heartfelt story of first love with BTS's signature style
First Love by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IU's sweet voice shines in this ballad, creating a serene and tender ambiance
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Through the Night by IU
DAY6's emotional rock ballad reflects on past love, offering comfort through relatable lyrics
Image: JYP Entertainment
You Were Beautiful by DAY6
BTS's introspective track explores feelings of sadness and healing, resonating with listeners
Blue & Grey by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A heartwarming collaboration featuring various SM Entertainment artists, this song emphasizes the importance of family and togetherness
Dear My Family by SM Artists
Image: SM Entertainment