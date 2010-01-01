Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 15, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Hype Songs to Get the Party Started

A debut track with just the right amount of hype to kick off the party. The vocals are pleasing, making it perfect for setting the mood

Image:  Source Music

FEARLESS by LE SSERAFIM

Light, fun, and dance-worthy, this title track will have everyone grooving. It’s reminiscent of classic party bops from the 2010s

Image:  YG Entertainment.

HELLO by TREASURE

A refreshing departure from YooA’s past solo releases, this track is befitting of a pop queen. Fun without overwhelming, it’s perfect for a festive celebration

Selfish by YooA (Oh My Girl)

Image:  WM Entertainment.

This solo track ramps up to an irresistible beat that will get everyone on their feet. Plus, it’s an all-English track, so non-K-pop fans can vibe along too

Connected by Bang Chan (Stray Kids)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

An unexpected anti-drop gives this B-side track a unique vibe. Chill yet fun, it’s a great addition to any party playlist

SLOW DOWN by STAYC

Image: High Up Entertainment.

A remake of the K-pop legend H.O.T.'s hit, this track oozes charm and contagious energy. Perfect for seasoned K-pop fans and newcomers alike

Candy by NCT DREAM

Image:  SM Entertainment.

A K-pop classic that needs no introduction. Even non-fans will recognize this globally famous track. It’s a surefire way to elevate any party

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK

Image:  YG Entertainment.

This electronic-leaning dance track from their recent Face the Sun album is extra fun and will keep the party vibes going strong

HOT by SEVENTEEN

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

An adrenaline-pumping anthem with explosive beats and BTS's dynamic performances, igniting the party with its infectious energy and fierce attitude

Fire by BTS

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

A global phenomenon with its iconic dance moves and catchy tune, PSY's Gangnam Style remains a timeless party classic that gets everyone grooving

Gangnam Style by PSY

Image:  YG Entertainment.

