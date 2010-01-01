Top 10 K-pop Hype Songs to Get the Party Started
A debut track with just the right amount of hype to kick off the party. The vocals are pleasing, making it perfect for setting the mood
Image: Source Music
FEARLESS by LE SSERAFIM
Light, fun, and dance-worthy, this title track will have everyone grooving. It’s reminiscent of classic party bops from the 2010s
Image: YG Entertainment.
HELLO by TREASURE
A refreshing departure from YooA’s past solo releases, this track is befitting of a pop queen. Fun without overwhelming, it’s perfect for a festive celebration
Selfish by YooA (Oh My Girl)
Image: WM Entertainment.
This solo track ramps up to an irresistible beat that will get everyone on their feet. Plus, it’s an all-English track, so non-K-pop fans can vibe along too
Connected by Bang Chan (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
An unexpected anti-drop gives this B-side track a unique vibe. Chill yet fun, it’s a great addition to any party playlist
SLOW DOWN by STAYC
Image: High Up Entertainment.
A remake of the K-pop legend H.O.T.'s hit, this track oozes charm and contagious energy. Perfect for seasoned K-pop fans and newcomers alike
Candy by NCT DREAM
Image: SM Entertainment.
A K-pop classic that needs no introduction. Even non-fans will recognize this globally famous track. It’s a surefire way to elevate any party
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment.
This electronic-leaning dance track from their recent Face the Sun album is extra fun and will keep the party vibes going strong
HOT by SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
An adrenaline-pumping anthem with explosive beats and BTS's dynamic performances, igniting the party with its infectious energy and fierce attitude
Fire by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A global phenomenon with its iconic dance moves and catchy tune, PSY's Gangnam Style remains a timeless party classic that gets everyone grooving
Gangnam Style by PSY
Image: YG Entertainment.