Top 10 K-pop Idol Duets That We Need
A powerful blend of Jungkook's smooth vocals and Rosé's soulful tone would create an electrifying duet, captivating fans worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Rosé
Their harmonious voices would create an enchanting blend, delivering emotional ballads and dynamic pop tunes with finesse
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Baekhyun and Red Velvet's Wendy
Jihyo's powerful vocals paired with JB's soulful voice would create a mesmerizing duet, blending passion and intensity
TWICE's Jihyo and GOT7's JB
Image: JYP Entertainment
A collaboration between Woozi's emotive vocals and IU's honeyed tone would produce heartfelt ballads, touching hearts with their sincerity
SEVENTEEN's Woozi and IU
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Their contrasting yet complementary voices would create an intriguing blend, offering a unique sound and captivating listeners
MONSTA X's Kihyun and (G)I-DLE's Yuqi
Image: Starship Entertainment
Jennie's rap prowess combined with Taeyong's smooth flow would create a dynamic duo, dominating the stage with their charisma
BLACKPINK's Jennie and NCT's Taeyong
Image: YG Entertainment
Their powerful vocals and vocal versatility would create a dynamic duet, delivering soulful performances and unforgettable melodies
SEVENTEEN's DK and Mamamoo's Solar
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Momo's energetic dance moves paired with J-Hope's charismatic rap would create an explosive collaboration, dominating both stage and screen
TWICE's Momo and BTS's J-Hope
Image: JYP Entertainment
Doyoung's smooth vocals combined with Seulgi's soulful voice would create a harmonious blend, offering heartfelt ballads and enchanting melodies
NCT's Doyoung and Red Velvet's Seulgi
Image: SM Entertainment
Jackson's fierce rap matched with Ryujin's powerful presence would create a dynamic duo, delivering electrifying performances and catchy tunes
GOT7's Jackson and ITZY's Ryujin
Image: JYP Entertainment