Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Idol Duets That We Need

A powerful blend of Jungkook's smooth vocals and Rosé's soulful tone would create an electrifying duet, captivating fans worldwide

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Rosé

Their harmonious voices would create an enchanting blend, delivering emotional ballads and dynamic pop tunes with finesse

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO's Baekhyun and Red Velvet's Wendy

Jihyo's powerful vocals paired with JB's soulful voice would create a mesmerizing duet, blending passion and intensity

TWICE's Jihyo and GOT7's JB

Image: JYP Entertainment

A collaboration between Woozi's emotive vocals and IU's honeyed tone would produce heartfelt ballads, touching hearts with their sincerity

SEVENTEEN's Woozi and IU

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Their contrasting yet complementary voices would create an intriguing blend, offering a unique sound and captivating listeners

MONSTA X's Kihyun and (G)I-DLE's Yuqi

Image: Starship Entertainment

Jennie's rap prowess combined with Taeyong's smooth flow would create a dynamic duo, dominating the stage with their charisma

BLACKPINK's Jennie and NCT's Taeyong

Image: YG Entertainment

Their powerful vocals and vocal versatility would create a dynamic duet, delivering soulful performances and unforgettable melodies

SEVENTEEN's DK and Mamamoo's Solar

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Momo's energetic dance moves paired with J-Hope's charismatic rap would create an explosive collaboration, dominating both stage and screen

TWICE's Momo and BTS's J-Hope

Image: JYP Entertainment

Doyoung's smooth vocals combined with Seulgi's soulful voice would create a harmonious blend, offering heartfelt ballads and enchanting melodies

NCT's Doyoung and Red Velvet's Seulgi

Image: SM Entertainment

Jackson's fierce rap matched with Ryujin's powerful presence would create a dynamic duo, delivering electrifying performances and catchy tunes

GOT7's Jackson and ITZY's Ryujin

Image: JYP Entertainment

