Top 10 K-pop Idol Nicknames
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Golden Maknae (Jungkook, BTS):
Jungkook earned this nickname for his exceptional talent in singing, dancing, and even sports, making him an all-around golden member of BTS
Kai's flawless dance skills and captivating stage presence earned him the title of the dancing machine within EXO for his electrifying performances
Image: SM Entertainment
Dancing Machine (Kai, EXO):
Chen's powerful and emotive vocals have rightfully earned him the title of the vocal king, showcasing his exceptional talent and range
Image: SM Entertainment
Vocal King (Chen, EXO):
BoA's groundbreaking success and influence in the K-pop industry have rightfully earned her the title of the queen of K-pop, paving the way for future generations
Image: SM Entertainment
Queen of K-pop (BoA):
RM's exceptional rap skills, lyrical prowess, and intelligent wordplay have earned him the title of the rap god within BTS and the K-pop industry
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Rap God (RM, BTS):
TWICE's widespread popularity and immense success have earned them the title of the nation's girl group, solidifying their status as K-pop icons
Image: JYP Entertainment
Nation's Girl Group (TWICE):
Sehun's confident and charismatic personality, coupled with his talent and visuals, have earned him the title of the maknae on top within EXO
Maknae On Top (Sehun, EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Jin's bright and cheerful personality, along with his heartwarming smile, have earned him the nickname of sunshine within BTS for spreading positivity
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sunshine (Jin, BTS):
Sunmi's innovative performances, unique concepts, and stage presence have earned her the title of stage genius, captivating audiences with her creativity
Stage Genius (Sunmi):
Image: Abyss Company
Click Here
J-Hope's incredible dance skills, energy, and passion for performance have earned him the title of dance king within BTS, setting the stage on fire with his moves
Dance King (J-Hope, BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC