april 13, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Idol Nicknames 

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Golden Maknae (Jungkook, BTS): 

Jungkook earned this nickname for his exceptional talent in singing, dancing, and even sports, making him an all-around golden member of BTS

Kai's flawless dance skills and captivating stage presence earned him the title of the dancing machine within EXO for his electrifying performances

Image: SM Entertainment

Dancing Machine (Kai, EXO): 

Chen's powerful and emotive vocals have rightfully earned him the title of the vocal king, showcasing his exceptional talent and range

Image: SM Entertainment

Vocal King (Chen, EXO): 

BoA's groundbreaking success and influence in the K-pop industry have rightfully earned her the title of the queen of K-pop, paving the way for future generations

Image: SM Entertainment

Queen of K-pop (BoA): 

RM's exceptional rap skills, lyrical prowess, and intelligent wordplay have earned him the title of the rap god within BTS and the K-pop industry

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rap God (RM, BTS): 

TWICE's widespread popularity and immense success have earned them the title of the nation's girl group, solidifying their status as K-pop icons

Image: JYP Entertainment

Nation's Girl Group (TWICE): 

Sehun's confident and charismatic personality, coupled with his talent and visuals, have earned him the title of the maknae on top within EXO

Maknae On Top (Sehun, EXO): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Jin's bright and cheerful personality, along with his heartwarming smile, have earned him the nickname of sunshine within BTS for spreading positivity

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sunshine (Jin, BTS): 

Sunmi's innovative performances, unique concepts, and stage presence have earned her the title of stage genius, captivating audiences with her creativity

Stage Genius (Sunmi): 

Image: Abyss Company

J-Hope's incredible dance skills, energy, and passion for performance have earned him the title of dance king within BTS, setting the stage on fire with his moves

Dance King (J-Hope, BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

