Top 10 K-pop Idol Solo Projects
IMAGE: WM Entertainment
Knock - Lee Chaeyeon
Knock, which was released on April 12, received 10 million views in only four days, setting a personal record for Chae Yeon.
Kang Daniel is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and businessman who shot to prominence in early 2017
IMAGE: Konnect Entertainment
SOS - Kang Daniel
If someone is in the K-pop scene, then they would have definitely heard this solo of Kai’s, which is literally on every idol’s dance challenge list
IMAGE: SM Entertainment
Rover - Kai
Like Crazy, the title track from BTS vocalist Jimin's first solo album, Face, is the perfect song to dance and sing to when you want to let loose
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Like Crazy - Jimin
Jisoo of BLACKPINK made her long-awaited solo debut on March 31 with ME, which featured two songs: the title track Flower and All Eyes on Me
Image: YG Entertainment
Flower - Jisoo
Jung Kook has surely stepped out of his comfort zone with this solo and smashed all possible records
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Seven - Jung Kook
Love Me Again is the first of two pre-release music videos from the album of BTS' V (aka Kim Tae-hyung), which is called Layover
Love Me Again - V
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TWICE's Park Ji-hyo (aka Jihyo) turns into a heartbreaker in her solo debut MV for Killin' Me Good, which was released on August 18, 2023
Image: JYP Entertainment
Killin’ Me Good - Park Jihyo
You & Me is the second solo single by South Korean singer JENNIE. It tells a fiery tale of unwavering love, accompanied by a vibrant dance-pop rhythm and a bouncy bassline
You & Me - Jennie
Image: YG Entertainment
Haegeum is a rap song by Suga’s alter ego Agust D from his album D- day with fastest rap and dark-themed video
Haegeum - Agust D
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC