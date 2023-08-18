Heading 3

Top 10 K-pop idol solo songs in 2023

Knock, which was released on April 12, received 10 million views in only four days, setting a personal record for Chae Yeon.

IMAGE: WM Entertainment

Knock - Lee Chaeyeon

Kang Daniel is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and businessman who shot to prominence in early 2017 

IMAGE: Konnect Entertainment

SOS - Kang Daniel

Rover - KaiIf someone is in the K-pop scene, then they would have definitely heard this solo of Kai’s, which is literally on every idol’s dance challenge list

IMAGE: SM Entertainment

Rover - Kai

Like Crazy, the title track from BTS vocalist Jimin's first solo album, Face, is the perfect song to dance and sing to when you want to let loose

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Like Crazy - Jimin

Jisoo of BLACKPINK made her long-awaited solo debut on March 31 with ME, which featured two songs: the title track Flower and All Eyes on Me

Image: YG Entertainment

Flower - Jisoo

Jung Kook has surely stepped out of his comfort zone with this solo and smashed all possible records

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Seven - Jung Kook

Love Me Again is the first of two pre-release music videos from the  album of BTS' V (aka Kim Tae-hyung), which is called Layover

Love Me Again - V

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TWICE's Park Ji-hyo (aka Jihyo) turns into a heartbreaker in her solo debut MV for Killin' Me Good, which was released on August 18, 2023

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Killin’ Me Good - Park Jihyo

You & Me is the second solo single by South Korean singer JENNIE. It tells a fiery tale of unwavering love, accompanied by a vibrant dance-pop rhythm and a bouncy bassline

You & Me - Jennie

Image: YG Entertainment

Haegeum is a rap song by Suga’s alter ego Agust D from his album D- day with fastest rap and dark-themed video 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Haegeum - Agust D

