Top 10 K-Pop Idols as Rom-Com Leads
J-Hope's infectious energy and bright smile could light up any rom-com. His natural charm would make him a lovable and comedic leading man
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS)
Sehun's tall, handsome stature and understated charisma make him a perfect fit for a romantic comedy role. His on-screen presence would be captivating
Image: SM Entertainment
Sehun (EXO)
G-Dragon's unique style and magnetic personality would add a fresh and intriguing element to rom-coms. His versatility as an artist could translate well into acting
Image: YG Entertainment
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
Suga's calm and collected demeanor with a hint of hidden charm would make him an interesting rom-com lead. His ability to surprise with his expressions would captivate the audience
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga (BTS)
DK is the main vocalist of the boy group SEVENTEEN. DK would be the perfect lead for a Rom-Com because he can make viewers fall in love with him with his sweet and romantic personality
Image: Pledis Entertainment
DK (SEVENTEEN)
Chen's soulful voice and endearing personality could translate well into rom-com acting. His emotional depth would make for heartfelt romantic moments
Image: SM Entertainment
Chen (EXO)
JB's strong presence and natural leadership qualities could shine in a rom-com. His ability to balance intensity and charm would create engaging characters
Image: JYP Entertainment
JB (GOT7)
Mingyu is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN. Mingyu would be the perfect lead for a Rom-Com because he has the ability to portray both cool and romantic characters
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)
V's striking visuals and unique personality would add a touch of quirkiness to rom-coms. His ability to portray complex characters would be intriguing
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS)
Kai's exceptional dancing skills and captivating stage presence could translate into memorable rom-com performances. His charisma and charm would be hard to resist
Image: SM Entertainment
Kai (EXO)