Top 10 K-pop idols
born in December
December's worldwide handsome, Jin, graces the stage with angelic vocals and endearing visuals. As the eldest BTS member, his leadership shines
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS)
TXT's leader, Soobin, born in December, leads with charisma and a towering stage presence. His dynamic vocals and leadership define TXT's unique sound
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Soobin (TXT)
December-born V, a BTS vocalist and visual, mesmerizes with his deep voice and captivating visuals. His artistry and stage charisma redefine K-pop standards
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS)
SEVENTEEN's charming vocalist, Joshua, born in December, serenades with sweet tones. His warm personality and vocal prowess enrich SEVENTEEN's musical tapestry
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Joshua (SEVENTEEN)
December's legendary artist, PSY, transcends generations with his iconic music and energetic performances. His influence as a producer and performer is unmatched
PSY
Image: P Nation
MAMAMOO's charismatic rapper, Moonbyul, born in December, exudes confidence and talent. Her impactful rap and versatile skills contribute to MAMAMOO's dynamic sound
Image: RBW
Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)
ITZY's December-born maknae, Yuna, dazzles with her powerful dancing and sweet vocals. Her youthful energy and stage charisma elevate ITZY's performances
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yuna (ITZY)
TWICE's cheerful vocalist, Sana, born in December, radiates positivity. Her captivating charm and sweet vocals contribute to TWICE's global appeal
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sana (TWICE)
December's fierce and fearless, Jessi, dominates the stage with her powerful vocals and unmatched confidence. Her dynamic presence and charisma redefine K-pop norms
Image: P Nation
Jessi
Click Here
ENHYPEN's youngest, Ni-ki, born in December, stuns with powerful dance and vocals. His youthful energy and talent contribute to ENHYPEN's dynamic performances
Image: BELIFT LAB
Ni-ki (ENHYPEN)