Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 9, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop idols
born in December

December's worldwide handsome, Jin, graces the stage with angelic vocals and endearing visuals. As the eldest BTS member, his leadership shines

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin (BTS)

TXT's leader, Soobin, born in December, leads with charisma and a towering stage presence. His dynamic vocals and leadership define TXT's unique sound

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Soobin (TXT)

December-born V, a BTS vocalist and visual, mesmerizes with his deep voice and captivating visuals. His artistry and stage charisma redefine K-pop standards

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS)

SEVENTEEN's charming vocalist, Joshua, born in December, serenades with sweet tones. His warm personality and vocal prowess enrich SEVENTEEN's musical tapestry

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Joshua (SEVENTEEN)

December's legendary artist, PSY, transcends generations with his iconic music and energetic performances. His influence as a producer and performer is unmatched

PSY

Image: P Nation

MAMAMOO's charismatic rapper, Moonbyul, born in December, exudes confidence and talent. Her impactful rap and versatile skills contribute to MAMAMOO's dynamic sound

Image: RBW

Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)

ITZY's December-born maknae, Yuna, dazzles with her powerful dancing and sweet vocals. Her youthful energy and stage charisma elevate ITZY's performances

Image: JYP Entertainment

Yuna (ITZY)

TWICE's cheerful vocalist, Sana, born in December, radiates positivity. Her captivating charm and sweet vocals contribute to TWICE's global appeal

Image: JYP Entertainment

Sana (TWICE)

December's fierce and fearless, Jessi, dominates the stage with her powerful vocals and unmatched confidence. Her dynamic presence and charisma redefine K-pop norms

Image: P Nation

Jessi

ENHYPEN's youngest, Ni-ki, born in December, stuns with powerful dance and vocals. His youthful energy and talent contribute to ENHYPEN's dynamic performances

Image: BELIFT LAB

Ni-ki (ENHYPEN)

