Pujya Doss

may 09, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop idols' hidden talents

Exceptional rap skills and artistic painting prowess that captivate fans 

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyong (NCT)

Besides her singing, she's a skilled rapper and fashion icon, often showcasing her artistic side 

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Multi-talented with rap, dance, and surprising fencing skills that he occasionally displays 

Jackson (GOT7) 

Image: GOT7

Beyond his leadership and rapping, RM is a wordsmith with impressive English language fluency

RM (BTS) 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Renowned for her dance, she's also a talented bear impersonator, showcasing her quirky charm

Seulgi (Red Velvet) 

Image: SM Entertainment

Recognized for his vocal prowess, he also surprises fans with his hidden skill in magic tricks

DK (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

His dance skills are well-known, but he's also a prolific songwriter and producer

J-Hope (BTS) 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Beyond her singing, she amazes with her calligraphy skills, demonstrating a creative side 

Eunha (GFRIEND) 

Image: Source Music

Apart from dancing, he showcases his flair for choreography and dance creation 

Yugyeom (GOT7) 

Image: GOT7

His rap and producing talents are prominent, but he's also a skilled pianist and music composer 

SUGA (BTS) 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

