PUJYA DOSS

june 17, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Idols Known for Their Philanthropy

RM leads BTS in charitable efforts, using his influence to support various causes like UNICEF's "Love Myself" campaign

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS)

Beyond music, Jackson supports education and disaster relief efforts, showing his caring nature through philanthropy

Image: Sublime

Jackson Wang (GOT7)

Suga follows his passion for helping others by making meaningful donations, impacting causes close to his heart

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

SUGA (BTS)

IU's philanthropy spans various sectors, including education and disaster relief, reflecting her commitment to making a positive impact

IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

J-Hope's contributions extend to supporting underprivileged youth and donating to causes such as education and health

J-Hope (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Leeteuk actively engages in charity work, focusing on children and supporting various causes through his influence

Leeteuk (Super Junior)

Image: SM Entertainment

Jin's contributions range from donations to animal welfare and supporting causes that address hunger and malnutrition

Jin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Taeyang and his wife Min Hyo-rin use their influence for good, supporting causes such as education and children's welfare

Taeyang (BIGBANG)

Image: YG Entertainment

Taeyeon donates and raises awareness for various causes, utilizing her platform to make a positive difference

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

Image: SM Entertainment

Hwasa used her wide influence to raise awareness about social issues and body positivity. She also donated to many charities that support women's rights.

Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

Image: P NATION

