Pujya Doss

 October 13, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Idols to follow on Instagram 

Global sensation BTS shares their world through stunning visuals, behind-the-scenes moments, and glimpses into their dynamic lives

BTS (@bts.bighitofficial)

Image: BTS‘ official Instagram 

Lisa's Instagram is a stylish showcase of her fashion-forward choices, dance moves, and glimpses of her vibrant personality

BLACKPINK's Lisa (@lalalalisa_m)

Image: Lisa‘s official Instagram 

Chanyeol's feed is a mix of music, travel, and adorable moments, offering fans a peek into the life of this talented artist

EXO's Chanyeol (@real__pcy)

Image: Chanyeol‘s official Instagram 

Irene's elegance shines in her feed, filled with fashion, beauty, and charming snapshots from her daily life

Red Velvet's Irene (@renebaebae)

Image: Irene‘s official Instagram 

Nayeon's Instagram is a delightful mix of cute selfies, group moments, and the bright personality that fans adore

TWICE's Nayeon (@nayeonyny)

Image: Nayeon‘s official Instagram 

Jackson's dynamic feed reflects his multifaceted talents, from music and fashion to his energetic and fun-loving nature

GOT7's Jackson Wang (@jacksonwang852g7)

Image: Jackson Wang‘s official Instagram 

IU's Instagram showcases her artistic side, from music to acting, and offers a glimpse into her creative world

IU (@dlwlrma)

Image: IU‘s official Instagram

Felix shares his journey with Stray Kids, music, and charming photos, giving fans an inside look at his life

Stray Kids' Felix (@yong.lixx)

Image: Felix‘s official Instagram 

Hwasa's Instagram exudes confidence and style, with posts that reflect her music and personal adventures

MAMAMOO's Hwasa (@_mariahwasa)

Image: HWASA ‘s official Instagram 

Eun Woo's feed combines his handsome visuals with glimpses of his acting, music, and life, making it a must-follow for fans

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo (@eunwo.o_c)

Image: ASTRO‘s official Instagram 

