Pujya Doss

april 05, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop idols turning 30 this year

A charismatic leader with musical finesse, Jay B's journey from GOT7 showcases his growth as an artist 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jay B (GOT7)

EXO's dancing sensation, Kai's evolution as a performer has mesmerized fans for years

Image: SM Entertainment

Kai (EXO)

iKON's Jay, a lyrical genius, has demonstrated his talents since his debut. His journey continues to inspire

Jay (iKON)

Image: YG Entertainment

A dynamic Red Velvet member, Seulgi's versatile talents have shone brightly from the very beginning

Seulgi (Red Velvet)

Image: SM Entertainment

BTS's ray of sunshine, J-Hope's incredible journey from debut to stardom warms hearts worldwide

J-Hope (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MJ's radiant personality and musical prowess have defined his ASTRO journey, leaving a lasting impact

MJ (ASTRO)

Image: Fantagio

Jackson's charisma and multitalented persona continue to dazzle fans as he evolves post-GOT7

Jackson (GOT7)

Image: JYP Entertainment

EXO's maknae, sehun's growth as an artist from a young age is a testament to his exceptional talent 

Sehun (EXO)

Image: SM Entertainment

BTS's leader RM has shown remarkable growth, from debut to global recognition, leaving an indelible mark

RM (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Suzy's journey from a teen idol to a successful actress and solo artist is a testament to her versatile talents

Bae Suzy (Miss A)

Image: Coupang play

